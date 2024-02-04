Tornado Watch in Miami and Other South Florida Cities

The United States National Weather Service warned about the possibility of tornado formation in southern Florida, affecting Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach.

This notice will be in effect until 2 pm Sunday. Authorities anticipate that severe storms may be created, derived from a cold front, which could bring strong winds to the region.

These conditions are expected to ease in the afternoon, leaving only occasional gusts of wind.

The weather could present a new series of rains and storms on Monday, although it is estimated that they will be less intense than those on Sunday.

In mid-January, a driver caught the passing of a impressive tornado on a highway in Palm City, Florida.

The video was clear evidence of the speed at which the tornado moved, and the danger it posed to vehicles traveling on the highway.