Tornadoes in South Florida amid strong storms

At least two tornadoes, one in the Keys and another in the southwest of the state, were recorded this Sunday in Florida, which also suffered the fall of trees and damage to several infrastructures.

A confirmed tornado crossed Cudjoe Key through the Torch Keys, according to the National Weather Service in Key West.

The extent of the damage is unclear, but NWS crews went to inspect the damage Sunday afternoon.

Another brief tornado, of unknown intensity, was recorded about four miles north of the intersection of SW 8th Street and Krome Avenue around 2:55 p.m., according to NWS Miami. It is also unclear if there were any injuries or damage related to this tornado.

There were other possible tornadoes in Davie and Pembroke Pines, but they have not yet been confirmed by the National Weather Service.

In social networks, Numerous videos attest to the large gusts of wind that, together with small flooding, caused great disruption to both pedestrians and drivers in South Florida, especially in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

At least one apartment in Tamarac was left uninhabitable after its roof collapsed during the storms, affecting three units in the complex located on NW 57th Court, according to details Telemundo 51.

The Red Cross provided assistance to a person displaced as a result of that incident, which also left water damage.

In Pembroke Pines, a falling tree at the intersection of Taft Street and NW 122 Avenue kept local police and fire crews busy as they worked to clear the road.

There were also localized power outages in some areas where trees fell.

Additionally, the City of Lauderhill issued an advisory informing the community of ongoing efforts to minimize flooding in specific areas.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) temporarily halted flights Sunday night, effective until 7:00 p.m., and issued a delay alert until 8:59 p.m. at Fort Lauderdale International Airport (FLL).