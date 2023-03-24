Tornedalings are admitted to the plains committee – SSR doubtful

Already in 2020, the Swedish Tornedalingar Riksförbund – Tornionlaaksolaiset applied to participate in the review of the Reindeer Farming Act, but so far they have been refused.

STR-T has carried out intensive pressure work. The issue has even been raised to the Council of Europe, and now the lobbying has borne fruit. Minister for Rural Affairs Peter Kullgren (KD) has appointed operational manager Eva Kvist to the committee.

– This is an acknowledgment that the people of Tornedale, Kvänen and Lantalaise are strongly affected by the issue and it supports the argument we put forward, she says in the press release.

“Strange to involve others”

However, not everyone is equally happy about the decision.

– After all, there is an HD judgment, where the Girjasmålet is about the relationship between the state and the Sami villages. It feels strange to involve other people then, says Matti Blind Berg, chairman of the Swedish Sami National Confederation, SSR, to SVT Sápmi.

He is generally critical of the way the investigation into the Reindeer Act is handled.

– I cannot see that committee work is facilitated with more parties. It is already widespread as it is, says Matti Blind Berg.

Not just about the Reindeer Act

At the Swedish Tornedalingar Riksförbund, it is believed that the association has the right to influence.

– It’s not just about the Reindeer Act and land rights. It is also about historiography where the very long-term existence of the Meänkie-speaking minority in the affected areas has been neglected, says Terje Raattamaa, vice president of STR-T.