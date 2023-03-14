Toronto-born Sarah Polley opens up about ‘Women Talking’ and the Oscar she didn’t expect to win – Reuters

New Oscar winner Sarah Polley says her decade away from the director’s chair prepared her for this final phase of her career.

“It wasn’t the end of the world if things didn’t work out this time around,” Toronto-born Polley said in a phone call from Los Angeles a day after her best adapted screenplay win for “Women Talking”.

“I have three children and I knew that if this movie was a total disaster, I would come back to my life and be quite happy. »

Prior to adapting and directing the film based on Miriam Toews’ 2018 novel of the same name, Polley’s last film was the 2012 documentary “Stories We Tell.” Three years after her release, Polley would suffer a debilitating concussion, which would sideline her from acting but also give her time to raise her three children and reflect on herself.

As the lingering effects of her injury subsided, Polly said she returned to acting 10 years older and more comfortable in her own skin than she had been in years.

“It’s not my identity to be a filmmaker,” Polley said. “It’s more to do with my relationship with my kids, and so there was a sense in which I could take bigger risks in my career, and bigger risks in my job because if it didn’t work out, it wasn’t going to kill me. »

This made it easier for her to enter awards season with low expectations, she said. His identity did not depend on the Academy. She did not expect a nomination, let alone a victory.

It was the first career Oscar for Polley, whose film also received a best picture nomination but lost to interdimensional drama ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’.

“Women Talking” tells the story of a group of women who gather in a hayloft to discuss what action to take after a series of sexual assaults shock their remote Mennonite community.

What ensues is a debate about faith, forgiveness, and justice that echoes a real-world discourse about violence against women and abuse of power. Its ensemble cast – made up almost entirely of women – includes Rooney Mara, Claire Foy and Jessie Buckley.

Polley has repeatedly said that it’s important to her to center women’s stories in an industry where that all too rarely happens.

“I just want to thank the Academy for not being mortally offended by the words ‘women’ and ‘talking’ being so close like that,” Polley said as he accepted the award Sunday night.

“Miriam Toews wrote a pivotal novel about a radical act of democracy in which people who disagree on every issue managed to sit together in a room and carve a path together, without violence.

“They do this not only by talking but also by listening. »

Polley said she was prompted to open her speech with the light-hearted jab after hearing a peculiar and frequent type of comment about her film’s title.

“I just found it hysterical how incendiary the title ‘Women Talking’ is to people and that they feel personally attacked by it,” Polley said.

“People react to it like it’s called ‘Women are yelling at me for being a bad person’ or ‘Women are scolding me.’ It’s just what we call women talking and it’s actually pretty innocuous. It’s funny to see the distance between what the actual words are and what the defensive responses can be.

“I feel like people are mapping totally different things to this movie and coming out with different priorities in terms of what it was about, but there were so many great examples of outsiders seeing beyond the credits to debate and speak in the audience afterwards, which is really a dream come true if you’re doing a movie like this.

Le film de Polley a battu «Top Gun: Maverick», «Living», «Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery» et «All Quiet on the Western Front».

She was previously nominated in the same category for the 2007 relationship drama “Away From Her.”

Other Canadian nominees with Oscar wins include Canadian-American Brendan Fraser who picked up the Best Actor award for his role in “The Whale.”

Montreal makeup artist Adrien Morot, who was part of the team also credited with helping Fraser transform into a reclusive 600-pound professor, brought home a makeup and hairstyling statuette.

Meanwhile, Toronto director Daniel Roher won best documentary for “Navalny” about the plot to kill Russian anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny.