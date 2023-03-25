Toronto Raptors win over Detroit Pistons 118-97

Toronto Raptors – Detroit Pistons: Result, summary and live statistics of the NBA game

toronto raptors won at home against Detroit Pistons by 118-97 in a new day of the NBA. On the previous day, the Toronto Raptors players suffered a defeat at home against Indiana Pacers by 114-118. For their part, the Detroit Pistons also lost at home with atlanta hawks by 129-107, so after this result they completed a streak of six straight losses. For now toronto raptors he would stay out of the Play-off positions with 36 victories in 74 games played, while Detroit Pistons He would stay out of the Play-offs with 16 games won out of 74 played.

The first quarter had several changes in the leader on the scoreboard, in fact, the locals achieved a 16-2 run during the quarter, although the local team finally ended up distancing themselves and concluded with a result of 38-26. Later, in the second quarter, the players of the local team distanced themselves in the light and reached a difference of 20 points (68-48) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 34-26. After this, the players reached the break with a 72-52 score.

During the third quarter Detroit Pistons He cut distances on the scoreboard until concluding with a partial result of 20-21 and a total of 92-73. Finally, during the last quarter the local team distanced itself again, had a maximum difference of 27 points (101-74), and the quarter ended with a partial result of 26-24, thus ending the game with a final result from 118-97 in favor of the locals.

After taking the victory, the next clash of toronto raptors will be against Washington Wizards in it amalie sand. For its part, the next meeting of Detroit Pistons will be against Milwaukee Bucks in it Little Caesars Arena.