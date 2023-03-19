Torrejas de arroz: the secret recipe that you have to try

One of the recipes that you can calmly do when you have leftover rice at home, is the torreja de arroz. This preparation is very easy and quick to make, and you will surely love it. In addition, you can accompany them with a fresh salad or with other options that you like.

Rice is a food that is always in anyone’s house, either because they made a garnish and did not calculate the portions well or because it is on the priority list of any diner for a meal or dish of the day. That’s why it’s very easy for you to take this recipe and start doing it very often. What you will need is 2 cups of cooked brown rice, 1 cup of grated carrots, 1 teaspoon of garlic paste, half a cup of fresh or frozen peas, 1 onion, half a broccoli, salt, pepper, one egg, and cooking oil. .

To prepare it, you are going to start sautéing the oil with all the chopped vegetables, except the grated carrot. Then add the peas. Once the vegetables are cooked, add the cooked rice to a bowl and mix well. Add the rest of the rice, the egg, the grated carrot and season to taste.

Then, you are going to mix very well and form the torrejas. Take the fridge for 10 minutes and then you will heat the baking dish with a little oil and cook the torrejas for a few minutes, turn them over and cook them for 5 minutes or until they are golden. You also have the option of making them fried and you can serve them with a salad.

We recommend that you prepare this recipe exquisite and enjoy with your loved ones this mixture of flavors at home or even as a lunch for work. You won’t regret it so get started today.