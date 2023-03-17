Total success: Demon Slayer will continue on the Mexican billboard for another week

Has it saddened you not to have been able to see the movie of Demon Slayer: To The Swordsmith Village or would you like to see it again? We have good news for you! Thanks to the enormous support of the fans, the film will continue to be shown at Cinépolis.

Demon Slayer’s loyal fans showed their love in an unexpected way, as the film will be on display for one more week in Cinépolis. Undoubtedly, the most loyal fans are those of this series, so don’t miss the opportunity to join the party in honor of Kimetsu No Yaiba.

The Demon Slayer: To The Swordsmith Village movie was a success in its debut in Mexico, placing in the first box office and collecting more than 63 million pesos (3.4 million dollars) during its first weekend in theaters.

Demon Slayer surpassed highly anticipated tapes







It even surpassed other highly anticipated movies that they were released at the same timelike 65: On the brink of extinction, Creed 3 and Jenna Ortega’s Scream 6, which grossed barely half of what the sequel to Demon Slayer: Mugen Train did.

The Truth News He tells you that this phenomenon had already occurred in Japan, where the film also ranked first in sales at its premiere, screening in more than 400 theaters and selling more than 800,000 tickets.

During that weekend, Demon Slayer: To The Swordsmith Village raised almost nine million dollars. Surely, the film will once again break records with one more week of exhibition in the Cinépolis theaters.

Where can I watch the 3rd season of Kimetsu no Yaiba?

The new season premieres on April 9.



The third season of “Kimetsu no Yaiba: Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc” will be released through the streaming platform Crunchyroll, next Sunday April 9. Very soon! Here we tell you how many chapters are from Demon Slayer season 3.

