Tottenham destroys Aston Villa and dreams of the Champions League

LONDON.- Four goals in the second period allowed the Tottenham (5th) dominate (4-0) Aston Villa and be two points away from fourth place, owned by their rival this Sunday on the 28th day of the Premier League.

Spurs gave an exhibition at Villa Park, where only Newcastle and Manchester United had won the championship this season. The goals were scored by James Maddison (50th minute), Brennan Johnson (53rd), Heung-Min Son (90+1) and Timo Werner (90+5).

In the standings they are two points behind Aston Villa, with one more game to play, against Chelsea, on a date yet to be defined.

Tottenham, absent from European competitions this year and quickly eliminated from national cups, have the only way to participate in a continental tournament in the Premier League.

In Birmingham, the team led by Ange Postecoglou dominated, but went into the break with only one shot on goal, and also outside the three posts.

Their reward came in the second half, led by their captain Son, a goal and two assists.

Tottenham had more going for them:

The expulsion of Aston Villa captain John McGinn (65) for a hard foul made the task easier for Tottenham, who had not beaten the Birmingham team since April 2022 (4-0 also).

Also in the upper-middle zone, West Ham (7th) deprived Burnley (19th) of their first league victory in two and a half months, with a goal in added time that marked the final 2-2.

The ‘Clarets’ led by Belgian Vincent Kompany led 2-0 at half-time, but did not start the second half well, conceding a goal from Brazilian Lucas Paquetá (46).

Danny Ings scored for West Ham four minutes after entering the field, but the VAR detected an offside in the previous action (86). The West Ham forward persevered and in added time scored his first goal of the season, which meant a point for the Londoners (90+1).

Source: AFP