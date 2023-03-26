Tottenham: end clap for Conte (official)

the 26/03/2023 23h46

Antonio Conte quitte Tottenham.

As expected in recent days, Antonio Conte is no longer the coach of Tottenham. Initially at the end of the contract next June, the Italian technician finally officially left the Spurs by mutual agreement this Sunday.

«Our problem is that we have shown that we are not a real team, but only eleven players. I’ve seen selfish players, who don’t want to help each other and don’t play from the heart. But here we are used to it, for a long time. The club is responsible for the transfer market, the coaches come here and also have some responsibility. But the players? Where are the players? (…) The story of Tottenham is as follows. 20 years and they have never won anything.»

On March 18, Antonio Conte gave a huge rant after the draw conceded in the last moments by Tottenham against Southampton (3-3) in the Premier League. A remarkable exit which finally led to his departure from the London club!

A separation by mutual agreement

Indeed, as anticipated in recent days, the Italian technician is no longer the Spurs coach. This Sunday, the current 4th in the Premier League formalized the departure of the ex-manager of Juventus Turin, who was under contract until next June, by mutual agreement.

«We still have ten Premier League games to play and we have to fight for a place in the Champions League. We all need to stick together. Everyone needs to be involved to ensure the best possible place for our club and our incredible and loyal supporters“, said the president Daniel Levy. For the end of this 2022-2023 financial year, Cristian Stellini has been chosen to act on the bench for the English team.

The names of Pochettino and Nagelsmann

With this temporary decision, Tottenham will give themselves time to make the right choice for their future tactician. In recent weeks, the name of Mauricio Pochettino, a former member of the house (2014-2019), has been mentioned a lot. But since Friday, another track has gained weight: Julian Nagelsmann, recently landed from his post at Bayern Munich. In the meantime, Tottenham must absolutely stay in the Top 4 in PL to get their ticket for the next C1.

What do you think of the end of Antonio Conte’s adventure at Tottenham? Do not hesitate to react and discuss in the area “add a comment» …