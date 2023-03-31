Tottenham: Paratici back (official)

Tottenham: Paratici back (official)

21h32Arsenal: Lacazette not surprised 9:16 p.mLyon: hard to stop Mbapp for White 20h58Cameroun: Eto’o Conforte Song 20h34Tottenham: Paratici back (official) 20h15L1: Marseille-Montpellier, line-ups 19h53EdF (f): Renard’s salary revealed 19h40Naples: De Laurentiis tackles UEFA 19h20Real: new blow for Mendy 18h59Chelsea: Tuchel has not forgotten his dismissal 18h39cosse : McGinn rpond Rodri 18h21Lyon: Blanc evokes his return to the Park 17h49Lille: Alexsandro talks about his adaptation 17h44Man Utd: at the end of the contract, De Gea clings 17h33Roma: Abraham does not close the door Chelsea 17h11OM : Tudor, the critic of Rothen 17h03Lyon: Lopes should play against PSG 16h51Tottenham : Conte, le dmenti de Richarlison 16h38PSG: Campos has a first response for Osimhen 16h13Lyon: Lacazette Mbapp’s request 15h50Real: a condition for Pochettino? 15h25Naples : Osimhen absent face au Milan AC 15h19PSG: Galtier considers himself “legitimate” to stay 14h55Man Utd : Saha rve d’Ousmane Dembl 14h12Bara: confirmed contact with the Messi clan! 13h50PSG: Galtier evokes discussions with Messi 13h40Milan: Giroud rejects 2 English clubs 1:10 p.mEdF (f): Renard’s first list 12h50EdF (f): Herv Renard explains his choice 12h35Eng. : Saka read player of the month for March 12h23Juve: decision taken for Kean? 11:52Tottenham: the new Kompany track! 11h42PSG : Ramos absent l’entranement 11:34 amJuve: positive trend for Di Maria 11h23Lyon: the lateral Dest targeted! 11:10 a.m.PSG: Ramos ready to say yes to Al-Hilal? 10h51Lyon: Juninho had tried Kolo Muani 10h28Bara: Salah and Son in the sights! 10h07PSG: QSI, a change of mind for Messi? 09h50VIDEO: a terrible accident for Kiyine! 09:36Bara: Koeman reconsiders the departure of Messi 09h00Man Utd: Greenwood card until this summer? 08h47PSG: Mbapp would like to sign for Real 30/03LdF (f) : the OL defeated by Chelsea! 30/03OM: Ounahi confirms for his injury 30/03OM: Tudor thinks big for Nuno Tavares 30/03MF poll: Mbapp, more than 100 goals in EdF 30/03Man Utd: Schneiderlin’s regrets 30/03Rennes: what Genesio demands from its players 30/03EdF: Mbapp captain, Evra says yes 30/03LdC (f): PSG takes the door! 30/03Milan: another blow for Zlatan 30/03PSG: a “show business club” for Evra 30/03Tottenham: Lloris back in training 30/03EdF: Evra melts with Deschamps 30/03EdF: Deschamps files a complaint against Riolo 30/03EdF (f): Herv Renard coach (official) 30/03Frankfurt: Ndicka’s replacement known (off.) 30/03CAN 2023: the dates are known! 30/03OM: Abdennour recounts his shelving 30/03Arsenal : Wilshere rve de Rice 30/03OM: Guendouzi opens up about his case 30/03Lorient: Rgis Le Bris has extended (official) 30/03Juve: Tudor laughs at the rumor 30/03Lens : Mbapp, Samba and Charri 30/03OM: Ounahi, Tudor confirms the trend 30/03OM: the transfer window, the truths of Guendouzi 30/03Spain: Fati posed a problem Luis Enrique 30/03PSG: a Saudi leader stings Messi 30/03Bayern: Kimmich has confidence in Tuchel 30/03Auxerre: Massengo and Henry’s advice 30/03OM: Rothen still doubts Tudor 30/03VIDEO : Herv Renard prsent la FFF 30/03Italy : Retegui, Pinamonti “drang” 30/03OM: Ounahi towards the end of the season! 30/03Chelsea: Mudryk intends to bounce back 30/03PSG: Riolo wants to see Messi leave 30/03L1: Galtier, the best paid coach 30/03Spain: Gavi, attitudes that annoy 30/03Lyon: Cherki, the option soon to be active 30/03Real: Ancelotti dfendu vs Xabi Alonso 30/03Chelsea: Havertz Loue Kant’s Simplicit 30/03PSG: Motta’s agent speaks 30/03Frankfurt: Kolo Muani, sale after the Euro? 30/03Juve: Conte will not return this summer 30/03PSG: Ramos does not envisage a big drop 30/03Real: a limit for Bellingham 30/03OM: Little fan of the Tudor method 30/03Bara: Xavi got an offer, but… 30/03Man Utd: Rashford denies a crazy rumor 30/03EdF (f): Herv Renard, Comex ds this Thursday 30/03L1: wages, PSG crushes its world 30/03Uruguay: Bielsa to become coach 30/03PSG: Messi, the temptation of a departure? 30/03Brazil: Luis Enrique maps this track 29/03Speed: 117 M invested by Abramovich? 29/03Strasbourg: Linard and his clash with Kandil 29/03Lens: a new contract about Boura 29/03Bara : Newcastle cible Christensen 29/03Man Utd: Gullit not tender with Weghorst 29/03L1: fumignes soon authorized 29/03Spain: Luis Enrique responds to criticism 29/03PSG: Verratti, a revelation on his contract 29/03Bara: Amrabat still hopes to come 29/03OM: Der Zakarian likes the Tudor style 29/03Milan: the details of the agreement with Giroud! 29/03Carquefou: Landreau reserve coach 29/03Tottenham: Paratici suspended by FIFA! 29/03Miscellaneous: Luis Enrique announces his preference 29/03Troyes: Mazou-Sacko interests Nantes 29/03Scotland: the emotion of the hero McTominay 29/03Inter: a danger for Bastoni? 29/03Frankfurt: Liverpool launches for Ndicka 29/03Nigeria : Peseiro dfend Osimhen 29/03Morocco: Regragui and dual nationality 29/03Montpellier: defensive? Zakarian responds 29/03Argentina: Scaloni talks about Messi’s future 29/03Miscellaneous: the ambitions of Julien Stphan 29/03OM: Tudor returns to the incidents of the summer 29/03Germany: H. Flick – “a lot of work” 29/03Spain: De la Fuente is optimistic

