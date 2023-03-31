21h32 – Arsenal: Lacazette not surprised 9:16 p.m – Lyon: hard to stop Mbapp for White 20h58 – Cameroun: Eto’o Conforte Song 20h34 – Tottenham: Paratici back (official) 20h15 – L1: Marseille-Montpellier, line-ups 19h53 – EdF (f): Renard’s salary revealed 19h40 – Naples: De Laurentiis tackles UEFA 19h20 – Real: new blow for Mendy 18h59 – Chelsea: Tuchel has not forgotten his dismissal 18h39 – cosse : McGinn rpond Rodri 18h21 – Lyon: Blanc evokes his return to the Park 17h49 – Lille: Alexsandro talks about his adaptation 17h44 – Man Utd: at the end of the contract, De Gea clings 17h33 – Roma: Abraham does not close the door Chelsea 17h11 – OM : Tudor, the critic of Rothen 17h03 – Lyon: Lopes should play against PSG 16h51 – Tottenham : Conte, le dmenti de Richarlison 16h38 – PSG: Campos has a first response for Osimhen 16h13 – Lyon: Lacazette Mbapp’s request 15h50 – Real: a condition for Pochettino? 15h25 – Naples : Osimhen absent face au Milan AC 15h19 – PSG: Galtier considers himself “legitimate” to stay 14h55 – Man Utd : Saha rve d’Ousmane Dembl 14h12 – Bara: confirmed contact with the Messi clan! 13h50 – PSG: Galtier evokes discussions with Messi 13h40 – Milan: Giroud rejects 2 English clubs 1:10 p.m – EdF (f): Renard’s first list 12h50 – EdF (f): Herv Renard explains his choice 12h35 – Eng. : Saka read player of the month for March 12h23 – Juve: decision taken for Kean? 11:52 – Tottenham: the new Kompany track! 11h42 – PSG : Ramos absent l’entranement 11:34 am – Juve: positive trend for Di Maria 11h23 – Lyon: the lateral Dest targeted! 11:10 a.m. – PSG: Ramos ready to say yes to Al-Hilal? 10h51 – Lyon: Juninho had tried Kolo Muani 10h28 – Bara: Salah and Son in the sights! 10h07 – PSG: QSI, a change of mind for Messi? 09h50 – VIDEO: a terrible accident for Kiyine! 09:36 – Bara: Koeman reconsiders the departure of Messi 09h00 – Man Utd: Greenwood card until this summer? 08h47 – PSG: Mbapp would like to sign for Real 30/03 – LdF (f) : the OL defeated by Chelsea! 30/03 – OM: Ounahi confirms for his injury 30/03 – OM: Tudor thinks big for Nuno Tavares 30/03 – MF poll: Mbapp, more than 100 goals in EdF 30/03 – Man Utd: Schneiderlin’s regrets 30/03 – Rennes: what Genesio demands from its players 30/03 – EdF: Mbapp captain, Evra says yes 30/03 – LdC (f): PSG takes the door! 30/03 – Milan: another blow for Zlatan 30/03 – PSG: a “show business club” for Evra 30/03 – Tottenham: Lloris back in training 30/03 – EdF: Evra melts with Deschamps 30/03 – EdF: Deschamps files a complaint against Riolo 30/03 – EdF (f): Herv Renard coach (official) 30/03 – Frankfurt: Ndicka’s replacement known (off.) 30/03 – CAN 2023: the dates are known! 30/03 – OM: Abdennour recounts his shelving 30/03 – Arsenal : Wilshere rve de Rice 30/03 – OM: Guendouzi opens up about his case 30/03 – Lorient: Rgis Le Bris has extended (official) 30/03 – Juve: Tudor laughs at the rumor 30/03 – Lens : Mbapp, Samba and Charri 30/03 – OM: Ounahi, Tudor confirms the trend 30/03 – OM: the transfer window, the truths of Guendouzi 30/03 – Spain: Fati posed a problem Luis Enrique 30/03 – PSG: a Saudi leader stings Messi 30/03 – Bayern: Kimmich has confidence in Tuchel 30/03 – Auxerre: Massengo and Henry’s advice 30/03 – OM: Rothen still doubts Tudor 30/03 – VIDEO : Herv Renard prsent la FFF 30/03 – Italy : Retegui, Pinamonti “drang” 30/03 – OM: Ounahi towards the end of the season! 30/03 – Chelsea: Mudryk intends to bounce back 30/03 – PSG: Riolo wants to see Messi leave 30/03 – L1: Galtier, the best paid coach 30/03 – Spain: Gavi, attitudes that annoy 30/03 – Lyon: Cherki, the option soon to be active 30/03 – Real: Ancelotti dfendu vs Xabi Alonso 30/03 – Chelsea: Havertz Loue Kant’s Simplicit 30/03 – PSG: Motta’s agent speaks 30/03 – Frankfurt: Kolo Muani, sale after the Euro? 30/03 – Juve: Conte will not return this summer 30/03 – PSG: Ramos does not envisage a big drop 30/03 – Real: a limit for Bellingham 30/03 – OM: Little fan of the Tudor method 30/03 – Bara: Xavi got an offer, but… 30/03 – Man Utd: Rashford denies a crazy rumor 30/03 – EdF (f): Herv Renard, Comex ds this Thursday 30/03 – L1: wages, PSG crushes its world 30/03 – Uruguay: Bielsa to become coach 30/03 – PSG: Messi, the temptation of a departure? 30/03 – Brazil: Luis Enrique maps this track 29/03 – Speed: 117 M invested by Abramovich? 29/03 – Strasbourg: Linard and his clash with Kandil 29/03 – Lens: a new contract about Boura 29/03 – Bara : Newcastle cible Christensen 29/03 – Man Utd: Gullit not tender with Weghorst 29/03 – L1: fumignes soon authorized 29/03 – Spain: Luis Enrique responds to criticism 29/03 – PSG: Verratti, a revelation on his contract 29/03 – Bara: Amrabat still hopes to come 29/03 – OM: Der Zakarian likes the Tudor style 29/03 – Milan: the details of the agreement with Giroud! 29/03 – Carquefou: Landreau reserve coach 29/03 – Tottenham: Paratici suspended by FIFA! 29/03 – Miscellaneous: Luis Enrique announces his preference 29/03 – Troyes: Mazou-Sacko interests Nantes 29/03 – Scotland: the emotion of the hero McTominay 29/03 – Inter: a danger for Bastoni? 29/03 – Frankfurt: Liverpool launches for Ndicka 29/03 – Nigeria : Peseiro dfend Osimhen 29/03 – Morocco: Regragui and dual nationality 29/03 – Montpellier: defensive? Zakarian responds 29/03 – Argentina: Scaloni talks about Messi’s future 29/03 – Miscellaneous: the ambitions of Julien Stphan 29/03 – OM: Tudor returns to the incidents of the summer 29/03 – Germany: H. Flick – “a lot of work” 29/03 – Spain: De la Fuente is optimistic

