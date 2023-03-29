Tottenham: Paratici must resign

Fabio Paratici has to step down from his post as Tottenham Hotspur’s sporting director. As FIFA announces, the professional ban imposed in Italy has been extended: “FIFA can confirm that at the request of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), the chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided to extend the sanctions imposed by the FIGC on several football officials with worldwide effect.” This means that the Londoners are currently without managers after the separation from Antonio Conte.

Paratici was sentenced to a 30-month professional ban in connection with the Juventus balance sheet scandal. So far, however, the judgment has only been valid within Italy. The 50-year-old was employed by the old lady between 2010 and 2021. As part of the investigation, which has been ongoing since January, several former and current executives have been convicted, including Paratici. In addition, Juventus were deducted 15 points.

