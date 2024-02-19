Touching reunion of mother and son in the United States after almost five years without seeing each other

A Cuban mother could not avoid a fit of crying when she fell into an emotional and prolonged hug at the Miami airport with her son, whom she had not seen for almost five years.

“This son went almost five years without seeing his mother. The woman arrived on humanitarian parole about to lose hope with this program”, wrote on social networks the journalist UnivisionJavier Díaz, who published the video.

The images show how the woman could not suppress a loud cry of happiness and relief after hugging her son for the first time after so long, before the eyes of other family members who watched the emotional scene.

In a few hours, the video has more than 5,400 reactions and 600 comments, which attests to how much the immigration drama affects Cuban families.

Videos of reunions of Cuban emigrants with their families are on their way to becoming their own genre: one whose distinctive feature par excellence is emotion.

As is usual in these cases, hundreds of commentators They congratulated both on the reunion, they regretted the separation of the Cuban families or they were eager to be able to re-edit such moments themselves.

It doesn’t matter if you are not aware of the details related to each reunion, because the images are enough for each Cuban to identify with that experience.

The immigration crisis of recent years has turned family reunions into a moving source of scenes that unleash the emotion of thousands of citizens of Cuban origin, wherever they live.

A little over a year after its creation, The humanitarian parole program has benefited more than 75,000 Cubans.

According to a interview from journalist Mario J. Pentón to Luis Miranda, deputy undersecretary of communications of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), it was learned last week that from the beginning of the program in January 2023 until January 31, 2024, Cubans monopolized 20 % of humanitarian visas granted by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

In addition, parole has been granted to 144,000 Haitians, 64,000 Nicaraguans and 92,000 Venezuelans, who together with the Cubans total 375,000 humanitarian visas.