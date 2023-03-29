Toulouse: the kidnappers of a 19-year-old man demand 2000 euros and a PlayStation 5 as a ransom

In total, eight people were arrested in this case and five of them were indicted.

The ransom demand is surprising to say the least. As the daily reports The Dispatch, a 19-year-old young man was kidnapped last Friday in the heart of Toulouse. Followed and surrounded by several strangers, he was pushed into a vehicle parked in front of him before being taken to an unknown location.

Shortly after, the parents of the young man are contacted and informed of the kidnapping of their child. In exchange for it, the kidnappers claim the sum of 2000 euros, the delivery of narcotics … and a PlayStation 5 console.

Trap set by the authorities

The daily ensures that the research brigade of the Villefranche-de-Lauragais company is informed of the situation. In order to start looking for the young man, she is supported by the GIGN antenna in Toulouse and the observation and surveillance group (GOS).

In the meantime, the young man’s ordeal lasts nearly two days. Beaten up in an apartment on the outskirts of Toulouse and humiliated several times, his ordeal is filmed on a smartphone and broadcast on social networks.

Finally, an appointment is fixed Sunday at 6 am by the parents, under the leadership of the authorities who wanted to set a trap for the kidnappers. There, eight people are arrested by the military and five of them, four men and a teenager, were indicted on Monday.

The victim was taken care of by the emergency services, he is traumatized and bears the marks of many blows on his body. According to the first findings, the kidnapping would be linked to a narcotics affair and the video was broadcast to make an example of the case of the young man.