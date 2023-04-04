Tourism in the Alps: Fewer guests than before Corona

Wiesbaden

Alpine tourism is popular. In terms of numbers, the region is still behind the pre-Corona period.

Fewer tourists arrived in the German Alps at the turn of the year than before the corona pandemic. 878,000 overnight guests in December 2022 and January 2023 meant a drop of almost 13 percent compared to the same period of 2019/2020, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office.

Measured at the turn of the year 2021/2022, it was 36 percent more despite the initially scarce snow. Almost half of the volume (44 percent) was counted in the Allgäu. Tourists currently stayed an average of 3.5 days in the Alpine regions and thus one day longer than tourists in the whole of Germany. There were 3.1 million overnight stays. That was eleven percent less than in the two winter months just before the outbreak of the pandemic.