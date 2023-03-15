Towards a “Raw Index”? How much would inflation have given in February without counting the explosive rise in meat

The influence of meat was decisive in the Consumer Price Index last month, but it would be decisive again in March

The February inflation The officials themselves were surprised: until a few days ago, the projection gave them a few tenths lower than the 6.6% that INDEC finally reported on Tuesday afternoon.

The worst was the jump in the foods: 9.8%, with a ceiling of 10.2% in Greater Buenos Aires, the political bastion of Kirchnerism. It is about the cordon that intends to win in the next elections with the greatest possible difference, in such a way as to ensure a victory in the province, which ensures the re-election of Axel Kicillof.

The survey of indec made it clear that the explosive increase in food takes away the ruling party’s chances of triumph. Unlike other months, the increases in “services” and “regulated” prices were well behind the increases in the essential basket.

Especially in meat: popular cuts registered increases of up to 35% in a single month. The worst thing is that a part of the increases last month in the Hacienda de Cañuelas market and that were already transferred to the public have not yet been taken by INDEC. They will surely have an impact on the March price index.

What does the “Fleshless Index” say?

44 years ago, early 1979, Jose Alfredo Martinez of Sickle He was Minister of Economy and he had the idea of ​​creating a “stark” price index – censoring meat in the measurement of inflation – to try to show that the inflationary dynamics at that time was lower since meat had risen to a 300% year-on-year.

The INDEC at that time published both indices: inflation “with meat” and the “stripped” index. By September 1979, retail prices had advanced 95.7%, and the “bare” index accumulated 85.8%.

The simultaneity of the publications prevented Martínez de Hoz from fulfilling his objective of cooling down the inflationary process since the price makers they were referenced to the higher index to adjust the values ​​of the products.

The price of meat has a weight of 9% in the INDEC price index. In fact, the Eco Go consultancy estimated that the “meatless” index (removing meat from the February measurement) would have given 5.5% (1.1 points less than that reported), while the food item would show a rise of 5.6% (4.2 points less than the 9.8% measured by INDEC). The meat has a weight of 31.5% in the food item.

what’s coming

The first half of March was, in inflationary terms, the worst of the year. The increases exceed those registered in the previous weeks.

The estimation of the officials is that the inflation of this month will start with “7”. The question, in any case, is what number will follow after the “comma”. The projections in official offices range from 7.1% to 7.5%.

It all depends on the settings in the food prices in these two weeks left to complete March.