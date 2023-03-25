Towns of the Sierra de Guerrero rose up in arms against La Familia Michoacana

A member of security forces stands guard outside the facade of the town hall with several shots on wall, after a fight between rival gangs left several dead, in San Miguel Totolapan, state of Guerrero, Mexico October 6, 2022. REUTERS/Lenin Ocampo NO RESALS. DO NOT ARCHIVE

At least 40 towns in the Sierra de San Miguel Totolapan, Guerrero, rose up in arms to defend their territory against the advance of La Familia Michoacana that wants to control the Tierra Caliente area.

According to local media, the residents of San Miguel Totolapan maintain strong confrontations with the members of the cartel who, according to the residents, intend to take over the towns “with the help of state authorities.”

El Sur de Acapulco reported that the community held an assembly on March 23 where 40 commissioners and at least 200 residents of the Linda Vista, Coronillas, and Ciénega de Puerto Alegre ejidos were present.

The inhabitants asked the federal government that elements of the Mexican Army and the National Guard arrive in the community to maintain tranquility in the area.

One of the commissioners who was in the assembly, according to El Sur de Acapulco, pointed out that they do not want the State Police to arrive because they are aware that they are the ones who “are helping” the advance of the criminal group through the area adjacent to the Arcelia municipality. .

He added that before the criminals “respected the codes, but now the state was the one that broke them all (…) so we don’t know if the governor (Evelyn Salgado) knows what is happening in her state.”

The residents, who met in Piedra Concha, also denounced that they have neither electricity nor internet in the two weeks that they have been facing The Michoacan Family.

The Government Palace building and the streets of San Miguel Totolapan show the traces of the brutal attack. (PHOTO: DASSAEV TÉLLEZ ADAME/CUARTOSCURO)

According to his version, so far they have killed 29 hitmen from the criminal group that intends to advance the community of Tunas and The QuerengueHowever, at least a thousand residents of the area are defending from the hills.

“We are going to defend our families, our crops, our cattle, and we are going to respond, to the president (Andres Manuel Lopez) Obrador We tell him that we vote for him and we defend him, we have nothing against him, but also that he vouch for us, we have already sent enough letters to the governor and she just ignores us, so we have no choice but to defend ourselves,” said a commissioner of the Lindavista community that collected El Sur de Acapulco.

The towns that rose up in arms are: Santa María de Las Flores, El Rial, Los Cajones, Los Bancos, San Rafael, Las Mesas, Pericotepec, El Querengue, Las Tunas, Encinos, Huerta Vieja, El Aguaje, San Nicolás del Oro, Jimotla, Dos Caminos, San Miguelito, Laguna Seca, San Bartolo, San Jerónimo, Ayolotla and Hacienda Vieja.

The residents ask President López Obrador to send elements of the Sedena and the National Guard Photo: Cuartoscuro

In addition to La Palmada, Nancintla, Petlacala, Linda Vista, Ventanas, El Rubble, Plan Verde, Lumbreras, Pandoloma, Toro Muerto, La Gallina, Chichalaco, Laurels, Tenderloins, Burned Houses, Las Hebillas, San Pedro, Encono Amarillo, Las Conchitas , among other.

In October 2022, the municipal president of San Miguel Totolapan, Conrad Mendoza Almeda along with his father and 16 other people were murdered by a criminal group in the municipal seat.

For her part, journalist Alina Navarrete Fernández reported that in the municipality of Coyuca de Catalán, also in Guerrero, residents of Los Puertos requested the installation of a base of the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) because at the beginning of March they received threats to leave the community.

In that community, the Sedena killed Orbelín Hernández Peñaloza, alias Fatidentified as the alleged square boss of the Michoacan Family in Coyuca de Catalán and in Ciudad Altamirano.

According to local media, Fat was hitman boss of Johnny Hurtado Olascoagaalias The fish and his brother Jose, aka The strawberryheads of the criminal group.

During the confrontation in the mountain area of ​​Guerrero, two soldiers and five hitmen were reported to have died. The fatalities are believed to have included two of the children of Oberlin Hernández.