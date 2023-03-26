Traffic concept for Potsdam: Children and young people should be involved

With an online survey for children and young people, the city administration wants to involve younger Potsdamers in the new urban development concept for traffic. The city hall has now announced this. People between the ages of six and 21 can take part in the survey – from Monday (March 27) to April 24.

Building department head Bernd Rubelt (independent) said that one wanted to get to know the perspectives of the younger generation in order to be able to take them into account. The new concept is intended to pre-plan traffic planning for Potsdam by 2040. A public workshop procedure is planned for May. For more information see www.potsdam.de/stadtentwicklungskonzept-stek-verkehr.

City politicians are currently planning to create a city center with significantly fewer cars in the coming years – but there has also been criticism of this. Recently there had also been criticism of the youth participation process for a hoped-for leisure area at the main station – because there is no money for it now.

