Traffic jams: This week there is construction going on in Potsdam

On Monday (March 20th) construction work will start on several streets in Potsdam, drivers have to be prepared for restrictions. So will on the B2 built in the north of Potsdam, between Hannoversche Strasse and Rotkehlchenweg the road will be blocked on one side. Traffic will probably be regulated by mobile traffic lights until mid-May.

Also in the Konrad-Wolf-Allee start construction today. The up and downhill sections of Nuthestrasse up to Hans-Albers-Strasse will be completely closed until mid-May. The access to the expressway is possible in Neuendorfer Straße. The buses will also be diverted.

In the Georg-Hermann-Allee is also being built, the lane to the north is completely closed between Erich-Arendt-Strasse and Hans-Paasche-Strasse. The new market is also being built in the Siefertstrasse the lines will be renewed from today. After the entrance to the underground car park, the road is closed.

In addition, the permanent congestion points remain: the is still closed Behlertstrasse. Also around that Leipzig Triangle is to be expected with the usual restrictions. In the Zeppelinstrasse will also continue to be built.

