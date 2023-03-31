Traffic light agrees on heating law – these are the details

The federal government has agreed on the controversial building energy law with the ban on the installation of new gas and oil heating systems. According to this, the core principle remains that from January 1, 2024, every newly installed heating system must be operated with 65 percent renewable energies. However, there should be exceptions, transition periods and comprehensive funding.

Two important changes have been added, mainly at the request of the FDP.

The draft law dispenses with the originally planned replacement obligation for functioning oil and gas heating systems. If old heating systems break down after 2024, there are transitional periods. The 65 percent rule for installing new heaters also doesn’t apply to homeowners over the age of 80. The new law only applies if their house is inherited or sold – with a transitional period of two years. It is also possible to install gas heaters, which can also be operated with hydrogen. However, as a prerequisite for this, the plan for the necessary hydrogen network to supply the fuel must also be available. So far, this has only been the case in a few areas in Germany.

A hardship case exception should be the profitability, if the building value and investment sums are not in an appropriate relationship. In addition, there is no commitment to heat pumps as an alternative to oil and gas heating; instead, openness to technology applies.

The corresponding design from Habeck caused a lot of criticism. Within the coalition, the FDP in particular opposed the guidelines. The dispute was settled in principle at the coalition committee earlier in the week, but the details of the agreement remained unclear.

Habeck: “I’m very satisfied”

The conversion of heating systems is to be funded with funds from the climate and transformation fund. According to the “Spiegel” from government circles, the specific funding for citizens is still to be negotiated. Up to 40 percent of the acquisition costs are currently subsidised. Depending on income, the subsidy will be higher in the future. The draft law is expected to be presented in April. The Energy Saving Act (Energy Efficiency Act) and regulations for the expansion of wind energy (Federal Immission Control Act) would also follow shortly.

“The fact that the draft of the Building Energy Act is now shared by all government parties hopefully pacifies the debate and ensures that the important and difficult topic is discussed calmly and prudently,” said Economics and Climate Protection Minister Robert Habeck (Greens). “The law sets the course for climate neutrality for another sector and we enable a pragmatic transition. I’m very satisfied.”