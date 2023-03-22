Traffic light dispute: Jusos and Green Youth with a clear statement on Lindner’s budget plans

Christian Lindner put a stop to the cornerstones of the 2024 budget at short notice.Image: IMAGO / Chris Emil Janssen

Basic child security, climate protection, education, the armed forces, the turnaround in traffic, infrastructure and and and – the traffic light coalition or corresponding ministers would like to work on all these points. The responsible ministers would probably say something should be changed or improved. But the problem is that all of this costs money.

Money that Christian Lindner (FDP) has to manage and hold together in his function as finance minister. And that under the premise of the debt brake, which is now being complied with again. According to “Southgerman newspaper” be registered with Lindner. So it’s no wonder that the traffic lights are once again at loggerheads when it comes to the household issue.

Greens and FDP are at loggerheads over money

A dispute that culminated in toxic letters in mid-February that Finance Minister Lindner and Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) wrote back and forth. The cool exchange of letters was “representative” for the remaining Greens or FDP-led ministries.

On March 26th the big showdown is supposed to take place: A coalition committee is scheduled for this day. And that’s where the rifts are supposed to be patched up and a solution worked out. Economics Minister Habeck explained in advance that it was important for the government to remember what was important: working for the country.

Not the best friends at the moment: Lindner (left) and Habeck.Image: IMAGO / photo booth

He also appealed that climate protection is not a one-man show – and instead a social task in which everyone must work. So it remains to be seen whether the big showdown will turn into a mega-noise at the end.

How do young politicians view the issues? Watson asked the youth organizations of the traffic light parties.

Point of contention: basic child security

One of the points of contention is the basic child security, which falls into the budget planning of the family ministry of Lisa Paus (Greens). From the Finance Minister’s point of view, however, the main aim is to digitize and simplify the support for children, not necessarily more money. “Higher transfers are not always the silver bullet,” he told the news portal “t-online” End of February.

Sarah-Lee Heinrich accuses Christian Lindner of not taking the promise of intergenerational justice seriously.Image: imago / chris-emil janssen

For the Green Youth definitely not a point where you should save. Federal spokeswoman Sarah-Lee Heinrich explains to watson:

“In Germany, every fifth child is affected by poverty and now Christian Lindner is threatening to block basic child security. But he always adorns himself with generational justice.”

But in reality it is Politics the Minister of Finance, the exact opposite: “Lindner’s austerity policy harms the younger generation.” The head of the FDP is cementing child poverty with his blocking attitude and “also messes up the future for us because he prevents real climate protection”says Henry.

Juso boss Jessica Rosenthal also makes it clear that basic child security is non-negotiable for her. The reform is a red line, for them, but also for many others in the country SPD. She says: “The protection and educational opportunities of children are necessary investments in our resilience. We are thus strengthening our society for the future.”

Die FDP try to drop important parts of the reform at the back. “It can’t be. I’m not prepared to back down even a bit,” she clarifies.

Point of contention: energy turnaround

There are also stutters when it comes to the topic of the turnaround in energy – based in the Ministry of Economic Affairs. In the field of renewable energies, Germany would still have to improve in order to achieve its own goals.

For Jessica Rosenthal it is clear: the energy transition is not a “dream”.Bild: imago images / Florian Gaertner/photothek.de

Juso Chairwoman Jessica Rosenthal explains in this context:

“We want to cover 80 percent of our electricity consumption with renewable energies by 2030. We don’t just need two or three new wind turbines for this. We have to invest massively. Accelerated planning, decarbonization, a secure infrastructure for the energy supply: All this is after the start of the war a year ago but it has become all the more important.”

Fossil energies have made Germany vulnerable to blackmail, which is why the topic of the energy transition is not about “dreaming”, but about security and transformation.

The co-federal spokesman of the Green Youth, Timon Dzienus, describes the actions of the FDP and the finance minister in terms of the expansion of renewable energies as too hesitant. He says: “Right now billions are needed to be invested in renewables, but every single cent has to be fought against the liberals.”

However, the expansion of renewables is important both in terms of climate protection and as an answer to the question of independence from dictatorships. Dzienus clarifies: “There is so much at stake for future generations. We can no longer afford the senseless stinginess.”

Point of contention: rail expansion

Another item that could absorb enormous investments is the German rail network. The Ministry of Transport of Volker Wissing (FDP) is responsible for the expansion of the railways, as well as for the planned expansion of motorways instead. Another cost that is not negligible for the Green Youth.

What is needed now is speed in rail expansion, says GJ spokesman Timon Dzienus.Image: dpa / Kay Nietfeld

Timon Dzienus says:

“Unfortunately, young people in rural areas in particular are still far too dependent on cars. By expanding bus and train services, it would be possible to combine more social participation, more mobility and climate protection, but unfortunately the FDP wants new roads and motorways that are harmful to the climate further cement the dependency on the car.”

With a view to climate protection, Dzienus has particular concerns in the transport sector: “The reduction in emissions should actually happen 14 times faster than before.” Instead, however, CO₂ emissions in the transport sector increased last year. It is now a matter of changing course as quickly as possible in order to still be able to meet the climate targets, appeals to Dzienus.

Jessica Rosenthal is also promoting more speed in rail expansion. She says:

“Last year, more greenhouse gas emissions were again caused in the transport sector than the climate protection law allows. That’s why all the mock debates by Wissing and Lindner about e-fuels almost border on refusal to work.”

Germany would not come a step closer to its own goal. What is needed instead: A good 60 billion euros in the next ten years for freight and long-distance transport, as well as 20 billion euros for public transport, Rosenthal calculates. “We have to get the money on the track now,” she clarifies.

Jusos and Green Youth are very much in agreement when it comes to setting priorities. Watson also asked the Young Liberals, the youth organization of the FDP, about the individual points of contention. However, got no replies.