Traffic problems during the snowfall – stop on the E4 for several hours

It was in the northbound lane, at Gränna on the E4, that several lorries stopped at around 10 p.m. and other traffic did not pass. The traffic had to be diverted on the old national road, but after a while the same thing happened there.

Later in the night the same thing happened on E4 further south. The northbound traffic at the height of Vaggeryd came to a standstill for a while there.

The traffic on the E4 is moving again this morning, but at 6 o’clock it was still at a standstill on the old highway between Bjällebäck and Örserum.

Accidents in the morning

On national highway 26 near Ryd, traffic is also affected this morning. A truck is leaning there and it’s hard to get past.

There have also been a number of accidents with passenger cars on minor roads during the night and morning, but no one is said to have been seriously injured in any of the accidents.