Tragedy in CDMX: motorcyclist collides with trolleybus and dies instantly

Drivers waited patiently for the traffic light to change in the Montezuma colony when suddenly they heard a loud bang and saw a man lying on the pavement, for which they contacted the emergency services, since a Trolleybus was involved in the shock and it was feared that the motorcyclist He was serious, this is what happened!

most of the time, these types of accidents are caused by recklessness or using the mobile phone while driving, which is why you should stay alert and monitor the behavior of other drivers nearby, so that so you can avoid a crash.

if you're going at the right speed, stay alert at busy intersections and keep an eye on passersby, the The probability that you will be involved in one of these claims is minimal.

Motorcyclist dies when colliding with a Trolleybus in CDMX

Crash in Venustiano Carranza leaves a young man dead. Photo: la-prensa.com



On board his Duke 390 motorcycle, a young man between 18 and 22 years old, could not resist traveling at maximum speed and passing a stop at the intersection of Eje 1 Norte and Oriente 172, thinking that he could avoid the cars. but did not count on the appearance of a public transport unit.

Everything happened in milliseconds, the drivers and monitors of the Citizen Security Secretariat (SSC) witnessed how the man’s body hit the ground violently.

Despite the fact that the Red Cross quickly arrived at the scene, the paramedics could only verify that the subject no longer had vital signs due to his injuries and the fact that he did not have any type of protective equipment.

How to act in the event of a motorcyclist accident?







The first thing to remember is that your safety comes first, so if you are driving a vehicle, you should park it so that it does not block the view of other drivers, then make signals to divert them, contact emergency services and place signs to protect the accident area and the victim, whom you can try to calm down without moving her.

With information from la-prensa.com