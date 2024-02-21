Tragedy on Florida beach, girl dies after being trapped in sand hole

MIAMI .- A niña died and another child was seriously injured after being trapped in a sand hole in the playa of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, in the south of the Florida.

The authorities and witnesses of the unusual case said that the incident occurred during the afternoon of Tuesday, when the children made a hole as part of their fun on a day of sea and sun, despite the low temperatures these days in the area.

Despite the efforts of the authorities and witnesses to rescue the minors, the girl died in hospitalwhile the child was stable.

What authorities in Florida said

According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, both children were rescued, but the girl was later pronounced dead.

“At the scene, emergency personnel located the two children, a boy and a girl,” a police spokesperson said. “Both were taken to hospitals for treatment.. “The investigation into this incident is ongoing.”

So far, no details have been provided regarding the identity of the children or the precise circumstances that led to the accident.

Witnesses reported that the children were playing and digging in the sand when the fateful event happened.

The community is still shocked by what happened while awaiting more information about this sad incident.