Tragic death in a nursing home in Rafaela

A tragic death happened this Friday afternoon in Rafaela. For reasons that are trying to be established, a man of legal age, fell into the void from the fifth floor through an elevator shaft in a nursing home Located in Necochea 200, between Sargento Cabral and Saavedra streets.

The 77-year-old man fell into the void and finally he fell on top of the elevator that was stationary on the first floor.

An ambulance with Emerger medical personnel quickly arrived at the building found the man dead. Likewise, personnel from the Rafaela Zapadores Fire Department approached to try to rescue the body.

The prosecutor on duty, Dr. Lorena Korakis, was informed, who ordered the Criminal Investigation Agency to carry out the corresponding expertise