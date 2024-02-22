tragic outcome in family dispute between father and son

MIAMI .- The Miami-Dade Police Department’s Homicide Bureau is investigating a domestic dispute between a father and his son at a home in Hialeah which caused the death of the son on February 22.

According to investigators, officers were dispatched in response to reports of a domestic dispute at a residence located at 19526 W Lake Dr, Hialeah FL 33015.

Once at the scene, an adult man was found with a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as Markian Tyndale, 44, and the attacker, his father, is Michael R Tyndale, 68. The victim’s mother witnessed everything and collaborated with the authorities.

The investigation revealed that an argument occurred between father and son that escalated when the father pulled out a semi-automatic firearm and the son was struck by gunfire.

The son was airlifted to Aventura Hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews, where, despite efforts to save his life, he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim’s father was arrested and charged accordingly; He remains at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Facility. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477, or visit crimestoppersmiami.com

Source: MDPD