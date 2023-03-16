Train disaster in Greece: violent clashes break out in Athens between police and demonstrators

Violent clashes pitted police against a group of demonstrators on the sidelines of angry rallies in Athens on Thursday more than two weeks after the train disaster that killed 57 people and sparked outrage in Greece, AFP reported.

Protesters threw Molotov cocktails and police responded with tear gas and stun grenades not far from Parliament in the center of the capital, according to AFP journalists.

The sequel after the ad

Dumpsters were also set on fire on an avenue near the university, releasing heavy black smoke, shop windows were smashed.

25,000 protesters in Athens

Tear gas was fired into the area around the university by riot police, according to the same source.

Previously more than 40,000 people, including some 25,000 in Athens, had shown their anger more than two weeks after the head-on collision between a passenger train and a freight convoy, an accident attributed to human error but which exposed the serious dysfunctions in the railways.

Viewing this video is likely to lead to the deposit of cookies by the operator of the video platform to which you will be directed. Given the refusal of the deposit of cookies that you have expressed, in order to respect your choice, we have blocked the playback of this video. If you wish to continue and play the video, you must give us your consent by clicking on the button below. Play video

Violence had already punctuated rallies, notably on Wednesday March 8, on the sidelines of a demonstration of some 40,000 people in Athens.