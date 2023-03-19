“Trainer is out of the question”: backing for Labbadia

Since Bruno Labbadia took office at the beginning of December, VfB Stuttgart have scored a weak 0.82 points per game in the Bundesliga. The team also showed a worrying performance in yesterday’s 0-1 draw against VfL Wolfsburg. The result: The Swabians have slipped to last place in the Bundesliga.

The ‘Bild’ counted Labbadia therefore already, it could “become one” for the coach. But dismissing a coach is apparently not an issue. “The question of the coach is not up for debate”, quote the ‘Stuttgarter Nachrichten’ sports director Fabian Wohlgemuth. However, the 43-year-old admits: “I understand the whistles of the fans – they are not wrong after a game like this.”

Wohlgemuth criticized the performance of the team in clear words: “Recently, the performances were often okay and only the results were not good. Today both were questionable. It’s not nice to look at the table, but we’ll continue with hard work tomorrow.” Labbadia will have to use the international break to make numerous adjustments within the team. Otherwise there is a risk of relegation.