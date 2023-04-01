Trans Visibility Day: Alberto received several families in Olivos and released a video

President Alberto Fernández ratified his commitment to the “right to identity”; within the framework of the International Day of Trans Visibility, which was commemorated on Friday, after meeting at the Olivos residence with a group of families made up of trans children and adolescents.

“In the framework of the International Day of Trans Visibility, we reaffirm our commitment to the right to identity. We want each person to live in an egalitarian Argentina and world, without discrimination or violence, feeling recognized and respected. Free and happy”, The president published this Saturday on his Twitter account.

The publication was accompanied by a video of the breakfast meeting that he shared on Friday at the presidential residence in Olivos with members of the Association of Families of Trans Children and Adolescents (Munay) and other organizations that accompany trans families and children from all over the country.

Every March 31, the International Day of Trans Visibility is celebrated.

The date, established in 2009, was designed to celebrate diversity and make visible the contributions that transgender people have made to society around the world.

The date also seeks to reflect and raise awareness about the discrimination and violence that weighs on this group.