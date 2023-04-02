Transavia: several flights to Algeria canceled

The strike in France continues to freeze the transport sector in the country. And travelers to and from France are starting to get fed up with these disruptions that impact their air and sea travel. Once again, the General Directorate of Civil Aviation is back with a new press release concerning this interminable strike.

Indeed, the DGAC informs of the extension of the strike against the pension reform for two more days. According to its press release, for the days of April 3 and 4, air traffic departing from Paris Orly, Marseille and Bordeaux airports will be disrupted.

#Perturbations | National interprofessional social movement of April 3 and 4, 2023. pic.twitter.com/LRV9srfPuX — Directorate General of Civil Aviation 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@DGAC) March 31, 2023

Transavia announces the cancellation of several flights to Algeria

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has asked airlines to cancel 20% of the volume of their flights to and from France. To respond to this request, the low cost Transavia has published a new press release to announce the cancellation of several of its flights, including those to Algeria.

Due to the strike call, Transavia has been forced to cancel several flights scheduled for the start of the week, Sunday April 2, 2023:

Flight TO7240, departing from Paris Orly to Constantine airport;

Flight TO7241, connecting between Constantine airport and Paris Orly airport;

The TO7250, from Paris Orly to Oran;

Flight TO7251, scheduled to depart from Oran airport to Paris Orly;

Flight TO7264, scheduled to depart from Paris Orly to Houari Boumediene airport in Algiers;

The return flight, TO7265, from Algiers airport to Paris Orly;

Flight TO7280, which connects between Paris Orly airport to Bejaia airport;

And finally, the return flight, TO7281, scheduled to depart from Bejaia airport to Paris Orly airport.

Moreover, as a solution to these consecutive cancellations, the airline company Transavia offers these customers a double choice. In particular, the possibility of postponing the flight to another date, or benefiting from a reimbursement of ticket costs.

