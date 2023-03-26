Transfer saga before the end: Milinkovic-Savic wants to go

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic could still change clubs in the summer. As the Spanish portal ‘Relevo’ reports, the Serbian midfielder has decided not to renew his contract with Lazio, which expires in 2024. This would put great pressure on Laziali to sell the 28-year-old Serb.

Continue below the ad

According to the report, a possible transfer fee is estimated at 40 million euros. The 40-cap international has been linked with a possible move to England or a bigger club in Italy in recent transfer windows. So far, however, a transfer has not been implemented.

reading tip

Kim has no head for “nonsense” | Joselu with “triumphant debut”