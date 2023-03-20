Traumatic? This is the reason why Diego Boneta had to go to therapy after playing Luis Miguel

It was one of his biggest projects and the product was as expected: his performance as Luis Miguel ended up being spectacular, and as a consequence his acting recognition grew exponentially. However, as is often the case with fame, it has negative edges; Thus the actor Diego Boneta confessed that he had to go to therapy after giving life to “El Sol de México”.

In a recent interview with the “Creativo” podcast, the actor, a native of Mexico City, revealed some details of the Netflix production about the life and work of the musical interpreter.

Boneta gave life to “Luismi” for three seasons, the time that the biographical series lasted, so he blended in with the character for about 5 years of his life.

THE REASON WHY DIEGO BONETA HAD TO GO TO THERAPY AFTER PLAYING LUIS MIGUEL IN HIS SERIES

The internalization of a character as eccentric as controversial, led Diego to even have to make some changes in his physical appearance. That in addition to markedly imposting his tone of voice when speaking.

“When I had to order tacos with a friend, I did it like Luis Miguel. During the first season, I felt physically different and I saw myself as Luis Miguel, because I had my teeth done and everything, ”he said.

Luis Miguel’s interpretation stuck to him so much that Boneta had to go to a therapist for help. “It was a process of months to release Luis Miguel and find Diego. Therapy to come back to me. I got very involved, I stopped for a whole year and focused on the preparation of the character, ”he added.

DIEGO BONETA’S NEW PROJECTS

On the other hand, the celeb has just released a new film that is broadcast through Paramount+, “At midnight”, a feature film in which he stars with Mónica Bárbaro.

In addition, Boneta continues with other projects. One of them is the series prepared by Amazon Prime Video about the last day in the life of the renowned Mexican humorist and presenter Paco Stanley. Along with Diego, Belinda and Luis Gerardo Méndez will be part of the cast.