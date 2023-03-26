Traveling with Deutsche Bahn: Classless through the night!

I recently traveled to Munich and back with Deutsche Bahn. Since no one can do that this Monday, here is my experience report.

As is usual with journeys from Munich, travelers experienced the famous “differing carriage order” at the start. First class was once again at the very end of a miserably long platform at Munich Central Station. In other words, where the roof ends – in the rain. Nobody likes first class.

Tape and confusing announcements

Constant announcements that cars 4 and 5 (of 13) could not be occupied for technical reasons caused unrest after departure. One may look elsewhere, soon it will be cleared! “Please don’t disregard the red and white warning tape.” They didn’t really seem to like the second-class passengers either.

The on-board restaurant reported problems and announced that it “may” still be able to open. Oho, on the last trip, the bistros didn’t have hot water and therefore no cold food on offer. Logic? washing up!

Nils Busch-Petersen is general manager of the trade association Berlin-Brandenburg eV (HBB).

The restaurant was then really open for a short time, but without service in first class. I was startled by the announcement that it would have to close again soon. Rush down and get hired, just in time before the announcement that no one should queue any more! The waiting community is already too big.

Finally my appearance: “A Riesling and a glass, please!” The master of the galley raged to the other end of the same, pulled open various drawers, yanked on doors, and proudly returned with sweet sparkling wine. Riesling be out! Pinot Gris? Also! So with a glass of red wine from Württemberg in a swaggering march to the square.

Later, the announcement reached us that due to various delays, the colleagues from the kitchen had reached their maximum permissible working hours, which is why the bistro had to be closed. Occupational safety is important, yes! But so are the guests, right?

Hello Deutsche Bahn: privatize the bistros! The self-employed would like to be of service to the guests in the destination station. And think about it with the classes. Where there is no first, there cannot be a second, Lao Tse would have said. In his time there was already the wheel, but not yet the company future…

