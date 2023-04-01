Tre giochi da recuperare su Xbox Game Pass aprile

Trascorrete più tempo a scegliere cosa avviare che a giocare per davvero? I saw aiutiamo noi a scegliere one volta per tutte: ecco a voi tre titoli che meritano di essere (ri)scoperti ad aprile grazie ad Xbox Game Pass.

Star War Jedi: Fallen Order (Via EA Play)

piattaforme : Xbox One, Xbox Series XS, PC and Cloud

: Xbox One, Xbox Series XS, PC and Cloud Dimensions: 57.26GB

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be released on April 28, in less than a month to recover his illustrious predecessor, who Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order che tanto è piaciuto alla critica, ai videogiocatori e ai fan di Guerre Stellari… a tutti in pratica!

Available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Cloud via EA Play (an advantage even in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass), Fallen Order is a game and adventure that narrates di Cal Kestisa Padawan sopravvissuto all’epurazione dell’Ordine 66 avvenuta nel film Star Wars Episode III: Vendetta of the Sith. Il brilliant narrative canovacciowhich will be inserted in one of the most fascinating periodi of the mythology of War Stellari, and the gameplay of good fattura, which amalgamates the greatest conquest of the modern action genre, making it an unmissable title for children.

Monster Hunter Rise

piattaforme : Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Cloud

: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Cloud Dimensions: 27.1GB

April 28 is also the day of Sunbreak, the mastodontic expansion of Monster Hunter Rise. The perfect pretest to recover the game base, that in our review we do not abbiamo to define how the best hunting game ever.

Monster Hunter Rise offers decine and decine di ore di divertimento in solitary and in company, thank you ad a campionario di mostri (vecchi e nuovi) gives an anthologya large quantity of content and diverse innovations of gameplay that fully deserves the name of the series, as gli Insetti Filo, utilizzabili per despostarsi a mezzaría e ignitere il controllo dei mostri, ei nuovi compagni Canyne, que permettono di muoversi ad alta speed in a world of games strongly debits from oriental folklore.

Ghostwire Tokyo

piattaforme : Xbox Series X|S, PC and Cloud

: Xbox Series X|S, PC and Cloud Dimensions: 26GB

Don’t get impegni for April 12: after a year of exclusive console for PlayStation 5, I can finally recover Ghostwire Tokyoa supernatural action/adventure in first person sviluppato from Tango Gameworks, the stesso team that at the beginning of the year has delighted everyone with the surprise Hi-Fi Rush.

In Ghostwire Tokyo, saree chiamati a defendere gli abitanti della capitale giapponese da forze sovrannaturali provenienti da un altro mondo. Dopo aver stretto un pato con un’entità spettrale, potrete scatenare A lethal combination of potenti elemental powers and abilities of caccia-ghostsGodendovi nel frattempo la vista di alcuni dei luoghi più iconici della metropoli, como l’incrocio di Shibuya e la Tokyo Tower.