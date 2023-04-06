Tremendous cast! What you should know about ‘MaXXXine’ with Mia Goth and more

The movie franchise X de Ti West has been one of the great horror film revelations of recent times, with own X and the prequel Pearl (both from 2022) receiving good reviews since its release. And yes, one more installment is coming with a luxury cast… We tell you here what we know about the cast of MaXXXine with the return of Mia Goth.

Mia Goth in ‘X’. Image: A24.

And while we’re talking about the cast of MaXXXine con Mia Goth, here we leave our review of Infinity Poolanother of the great movies that the actress has starred in recently.

The cast of ‘MaXXXine’ led by Mia Goth

It’s no secret that A24 has become one of the most outstanding film distributors Not only of the moment, but of the last years. recent success Everything Everywhere All at Onceto give an example, demonstrates it as well as does the aforementioned saga Xde Ti West.

After the premiere of X y Pearl last year, the filmmaker revealed that we would have a third installment of his franchise… And again, things are looking very good now that it’se revealed to the cast of MaXXXine con Mia Goth heading everything.

Mia Goth in ‘Pearl’. Image: A24.

Who enters this new movie? According to Deadlinethe confirmed names are Lily Collins, singer Halsey, Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Giancarlo Esposito and Kevin Bacon.

At the moment, it has not been revealed exactly what roles each will play, but it is said in Collider what Debicki would play a film directorwhile Giancarlo Esposito would be a manager of adult films.

Also, the characters in Michelle Monaghan, Kevin Bacon and Bobby Cannavale will be detectives. About Lily Collins and Halsey, it has not been specified how they would enter the story. But without a doubt, this tremendous cast of MaXXXine headed by Mia Goth.

List of ‘MaXXXine’: Giancarlo Esposito, Halsey, Elizabeth Debicki, Kevin Bacon, Mia Goth, Moses Sumney, Bobby Cannavale, Michelle Monaghan, Lily Collins. Photos: Getty.

Ti West’s ‘X’ Saga

Well, we already know the cast of MaXXXine with Mia Goth, Kevin Bacon and more, and the history of the franchise is also worth going through X. The eponymous film focuses on a production staff (director and cast) who have decided to film an adult film in a remote cabin, with the aim of shoot a story different from what has been done in that industry.

To do this, they go to the remote home of an elderly couple, Howard y Pearl (Mia Goth), who do not know exactly what the production that will take place at their home is about. The protagonist of the film is Maxine (also Goth), who must fight for her life with her team after the senior couple find out what is going on in your home.

Pearl is the prequel to X, focused on the youth of the long-lived assassin that we saw in the first tape. And now, MaXXXine will show us what happened after the bloody events of X, with the same character from Goth after escaping the massacre. We will be attentive to the announcement of the release date.

