Tremendous series: 5 great things that ‘The Last of Us’ left us in its 1st season

Yes, the first batch of chapters is finished and we can’t wait for the details to be given for its continuation. But hey, whatever, it’s fair to say that The Last of Us In his first season he left very good feelings.

The series, with its first batch of chapters, has managed to position itself as one of the best adaptations of a video game that has been seen in the entertainment industry. And a lot of it is thanks to HBO letting Neil Druckmann (creator of the game), along with Craig Mazin, They will capture their vision with a television version very faithful to the source material.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie in The Last of Us series. Photo: HBO.

5 great things that ‘The Last of Us’ left us in its first season

Well, it’s true that the series did have a few things that were different from the game, but that’s what made this show unique, since it wasn’t a 100 percent identical copy of the game; It has its own details to make it one of the contents that will be discussed at the end of this 2023, when the counts begin to be made with the best of the year on TV and streaming.

And well, here, so as not to be so sad now that there will be no Sundays in the series for a while, we review some great things he left us The Last of Us in his first season.

1. The prologue scenes in some of the episodes

When chapter 1 of The Last of Us In its first season it arrived, one of the things that was most talked about revolved around the opening scene. That prologue sequence is not part of the game, but it certainly added a lot to explain to the audience (especially to those who have never played the game before) the context of history and Cordyceps infection.

In a television interview from the 60s, the danger posed by the fungus is explained. And that scene is great because, with a calm and scientifically explained performance, it makes you tense up long before Joel and his tragic origin story show up.

Things get uglier in the prologue to the second episode, where a biologist witnesses one of the first cases of infection. And it is she who ends up taking away our hope, confirming that it is the beginning of the end of the world.. What a piece of scene, truly.

Opening scene of ‘The Last of Us’ episode 2. Photo: HBO.

2. The cameos of the video game actors in the series were the best of The Last of Us in its first season

One of the details for which the production of The Last of Us in its first season it deserved applause, it is because they included in the cast of the series several of the actors who they gave voice and they did the motion capture in the original video games.

Merle Dandridge, who played Firefly Marlene in the game, returned to the franchise to reprise the role in the series. Another who was part of the cast of the show was Jeffrey Pierce, who plays Tommy Miller, Joel’s brother, in the video game. Pierce, for the series, played a rebel soldier accompanying Kathleen.

Of course, the most exciting pair of cameos are that of Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, who in the video game played Joel and Ellie respectively. Now in the series, Baker returned as a survivor who in chapter 8 has a rather special appearance, while we saw Johnson in the season finale as Ellie’s mom. EPIC.

Ashley Johnson as Ellie’s mom in ‘The Last of Us’. Photo: HBO.

3. ‘The Last of Us’ in its first season brought us the development of several secondary characters

One of the details that make the series of The Last of Us in its first season be great, it’s because they gave a lot of weight and development to many characters who were –too– secondary in the video game.

And in that sense, the story of Bill and Frank was one of the most touching and sad moments of the series. While in the game they barely have a prominent mention, in the HBO show we are shown how they meet, the evolution of their romance and its emotional ending worthy of Shakespeare’s romantic tragedies.

Frank (Murray Bartlett) y Bill (Nick Offerman) en ‘The Last of Us’. Foto: HBO.

4. The appearance of the infected and the great work with practical effects

The Last of Us in his first season he showed us that you can make a good series based on a survival horrorwithout having to blind the audience with a lot of bloody scenes action where the infected chase the protagonists.

Dramatic weight and suspense was prioritized over action (which is ultimately why the movie that was planned many years ago was not made either). But still, ELEPHANT from HBO and his prosthetic design team raffled off every time the different types of infected appeared (especially when the ‘Gordinflón’ appears).

We owe those designs of those infected by Cordyceps to nothing more and nothing less than Barrie Gower, one of the most raffled prosthetic artists of the entertainment industry. He has worked in other productions such as Stranger Things, Game Of Thrones, House of the Dragon and more.

5. We already knew that certain characters would die, but it was still shocking

Of course, those who had never played the video game were surely in for a shocking surprise with several of the deaths of various characters. But, And who already knew the story from the game?

That’s one of the coolest things about The Last of Us in its first season, because although we already knew that certain characters would have a tragic end, the performances of the cast took those moments to another level. And in this sense, we have to highlight what was achieved with the deaths of Henry and Sam, played by Lamar Johnson and Keivonn Woodard. Raffled.

Sam (Keivonn Woodard) y Henry (Lamar Johnson) en la serie de The Last of Us. Foto: HBO.

It may interest you