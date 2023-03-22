Tremor today in Mexico: news of seismic activity of March 21, 2023

At 11:59 p.m., in the state of veracruzhe SSN registered an earthquake of magnitude of 4.0 to 46 kilometers southeast of Sayula from German. According to the SSN, the movement was detected at a depth of 151.7 kilometers.
Shortly after the earthquake registered to the southeast of Crucecita in the state of Oaxaca, at 11:11 p.m. this Tuesday, a second earthquake of 4.0 magnitude at a depth of 16.1 kilometers, according to the SSN.
Around 8:24 p.m. on March 21, another earthquake was reported 65 kilometers from little cross, Oaxacathe telluric movement occurred at a depth of 16.1 kilometers.
The intensity of this movement was 4.2, but there were no reports on the perception of the movement among the population, since this phenomenon occurred in the Pacific Ocean, according to the National Seismological Service (SSN).
It is important to mention that the SSN is not responsible for any seismic warning that operates in Mexico.
At 18:43 an earthquake of 4.1 of magnitude near Tonalá, Chiapas. The telluric activity was recorded 98 km southwest of the city of this state and had a depth of 16.4 km, according to the National Seismological Service (SSN).
Almost three hours later, but in San Pedro Pochutla, Oaxaca, another movement of similar intensity was recorded. The earthquake occurred around 5:37 p.m. and was 4.2 in intensity.
According to the National Seismological Service, another telluric movement was recorded in the city of Las Guacamayas, Michoacán around 2:43 p.m., this time it was perceptible by the inhabitants and it occurred around 2:43 p.m. local time (20:43 UTC). The intensity was 4.0.
Around 2:41 p.m., a movement of magnitude 3.3 was reported 19 kilometers west of Pinotepa Nacional, in Oaxaca.
Trembling continues in Michoacán
The National Seismological Service (SSN) of the Maximum House of Studies in Mexico reported a magnitude 4.0 earthquake with epicenter 6 kilometers west of Periban, Michoacan.
According to the report of telluric movements registered throughout this Tuesday, March 21, said earthquake had a depth of 10.3 kilometers and it happened at the point of 5:05 a.m..
Two hours later sharp 7:23 hours trembled again in that town in the state of Michoacán. Said earthquake was registered 12 kilometers east of Peribán and had a magnitude of 3.7as well as a depth of 6.9 kilometers.
Microseism in Peribán, Michoacán
Shortly before the end of Monday, March 20, an earthquake was registered in Peribán, according to the report of the National Seismological Service (SSN), the telluric movement had a magnitude of 2.6 and a depth of 10 kilometers.
The epicenter of said telluric movement was located 4 kilometers west of the aforementioned town of Michoacán.
Tremor in Michoacan
The Seismological Service of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) reported a magnitude 3.1 tremor at 10:17 p.m. on Monday, March 20.
The epicenter of the earthquake was located 3 kilometers south of Los Reyes Salgado in the state of Michoacán and had a depth of 11 kilometers. Being a light telluric movement, the activation of the seismic alert was not warranted.
Earthquake in Chiautla de Tapia, Puebla
On the night of last Monday, March 20, at 8:14 p.m., an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 whose epicenter was located 29 kilometers southwest of Chiautla de Tapia, Puebla.
According to information released by the National Seismological Service (SSN) This telluric movement had a depth of 53 kilometers.
Until the moment this note is being written, state Civil Protection authorities No significant damage has been reported.
The tremors They are a constant phenomenon in Mexico being considered as a territory with high seismic potential.
According to information from the National Seismological Service (SSN), said factor is due to the geographical location of the territory, since in this position five tectonic plates interact: that of North America, that of Cocos, that of the Pacific, that of Rivera and the Caribbean plate.