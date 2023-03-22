Tremor today in Mexico: news of seismic activity of March 21, 2023

The National Seismological Service (SSN) of the Maximum House of Studies in Mexico reported a magnitude 4.0 earthquake with epicenter 6 kilometers west of Periban, Michoacan .

According to the report of telluric movements registered throughout this Tuesday, March 21, said earthquake had a depth of 10.3 kilometers and it happened at the point of 5:05 a.m. .

Two hours later sharp 7:23 hours trembled again in that town in the state of Michoacán. Said earthquake was registered 12 kilometers east of Peribán and had a magnitude of 3.7 as well as a depth of 6.9 kilometers.

