Trial advances for the death of Halyna Hutchins during the filming of the film Rust

MIAMI.- Although he judgment against Alec Baldwin for the involuntary manslaughter of the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in the set of Rust, occurred in October 2022, begins in July; The process against other members of the team who should be responsible for the artillery on the spot continues.

According to information from TMZ On Thursday, Ryan Winterstern, the film’s producer, denied having spoken with gunsmith Hannah Gutirrez-Reed, who noted that prior to the fatal accident she had asked the film’s producers for more time to prepare Baldwin.

The Prosecutor’s Office alleged that the 24-year-old stated that she had approached Winterstern and another producer named Nathan, but Ryan assured on February 29 that she never approached him and that he could remember the conversation if it had really existed.

Other statements

On the other hand, on February 28, producer Gabrielle Pickle stated that on two occasions he spoke personally with the gunsmith about the supervision system for the firearms that would be used on the set, as well as addressing her by email. .

Pickle indicated that he considered that the young woman did not have a system that guaranteed a more responsible control of the equipment that was used, so he proposed a registration method in which the entry and exit of the weapons would be recorded every time they were used. for rehearsals or recordings.

However, he assured that Hanna discarded his initiative, claiming that it was complicated, and told him that she worked under her own system which allowed her to monitor the artillery.

The Prosecutor’s Office considers Hanna also responsible for Halyna’s death; However, the young woman’s legal team asserts that she is using her age and her lack of knowledge in her industry to have her as a scapegoat in the case.

During the trial, the film’s assistant director David Halls testified on behalf of the prosecution and noted that after the shooting, he held Halyna while the ambulance arrived. The man confessed, through tears, that minutes before he died, Hutchins told him that he could not feel her legs.