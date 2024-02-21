Trial begins over Hotel California’s handwritten lyrics

The case centers on approximately 100 pages of handwritten notebooks with versions of some of the rock songbook’s best-known verses.

A key witness is expected to be The Eagles co-founder Don Henley, who is seeking to recover the manuscripts. The defendants are all well-established professionals in the world of collectibles, and they obtained the documents of an author and member of the 1960s counterculture with roots in rock.

Prosecutors say the defendants, rare book dealer Glenn Horowitz, former Rock & Roll Hall of Fame curator Craig Inciardi and collectibles dealer Edward Kosinski, knowingly put the pages up for sale. its ownership history was spotty. Then, prosecutors claim, the men conspired to thwart Henley’s efforts to reclaim what he claims are stolen pieces of his estate.

The trial centers on 100 pages of draft lyrics

The defendants were not businessmen acting in good faith, but criminal actors, Manhattan District Attorney Nicholas Penfold said in an opening statement.

The men have pleaded not guilty to charges including conspiracy to possess stolen property. Their lawyers say the documents simply were not stolen and that the men did nothing illegal by purchasing them or trying to sell them.

They have accused three innocent men of a crime that never happened, Inciardi’s attorney, Stacey Richman, said during opening statements.

The defense says Henley voluntarily handed over the documents and pressured prosecutors to try to get them back. “The prosecutor classifies as a crime any circumstance in which a celebrity tells you, ‘that property is mine,’ and you don’t return it when she asks for it, said one of Kosinski’s attorneys, Matthew LaRoche.

The trial centers on about 100 pages of draft lyrics from the album Hotel California in 1976, the third best-selling in the United States.

Documents include developing lyrics for songs Life in the Fast Lane, New Kid in Town and of course, Hotel Californiathe mysterious musical story lasting more than six minutes about the events in a hedonistic and dark place where you can check out any time you like, but you can never leave.

While dismissed by some as a hackneyed ’70s song, the Grammy-winning track remains a staple on classic rock radio and on many personal playlists. Entertainment data company Luminate counted more than 220 million streams and 136,000 radio plays from Hotel California in the United States last year.

Start of the case

The case was filed in 2022, a decade after some of the pages began to be auctioned, something Henley noticed and was offended by. The artist purchased four pages for $8,500, but also reported the documents stolen, prosecutors said.

At the time, the lyric sheets were in the hands of Kosinski and Inciardi, who had purchased them from Horowitz for $65,000. His company had purchased them for $50,000 in 2005 from Sanders, a prominent poet, nonfiction writer and activist who co-founded the avant-garde rock group The Fugs. Sanders worked with The Eagles on a biography of the band in the early 1980s, amassing boxes full of material. The biography was never published.

The Eagles confided all kinds of things to Mr. Sanders about their lives, things that I’m pretty sure they wish they didn’t share… and want back, LaRoche told Judge Curtis Farber during opening statements. Farber decide the verdict, as the defendants chose to forego a jury.

Sanders is not charged in the case and has not responded to a phone message seeking comment.

Sanders told Horowitz in 2005 that Henley’s assistant had mailed him all the documents he wanted for the biography, although the writer was concerned that Henley might be upset if they were sold, according to an email shown in court.

Sales rights

It cast significant doubt on whether Sanders actually owned Henley’s lyric notes or had the right to sell them, said Penfold, the prosecutor.

Sanders signed a contract in 1979 that said The Eagles remained the owners of the material they provided to Sanders for the book. Defense attorneys said their clients knew nothing about the contract until after they were charged.

Defense attorneys have indicated they plan to question the clarity with which Henley remembers his dealings with Sanders and the lyric sheets at a time when the rock star lives a riotous life.

His attitudes today, as an older, successful, mature businessman, toward the materials he helped compose and create almost 50 years ago are very different from the attitudes he had in his youth… a long time ago, when he was much more carefree, said Bach.

FUENTE: AP