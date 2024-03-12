Trial date announced for Roman Polanski for sexual assault

LOS ANGELES.- The Franco-Polish director Roman Polanski sued in the civil sphere by a woman who accuses him of raping her when she was a minor in 1973, must face the justice for that case in August 2025 in the American city of Los Angeles, the plaintiff’s defense reported this Tuesday.

“The judge gave us a date for August 4, 2025 at 10:00 am for a judgment ten days with a jury,” said Gloria Allred, famous attorney for Hollywood who has represented women in similar accusations against producer Harvey Weinstein, in the eye of the storm of the #MeToo movement, and actor Bill Cosby.

Polanski, 90, has been considered a fugitive in the United States since 1978, when he fled after being accused of having sexual relations with a 13-year-old minor, named Samantha Geimer.

Because of this, Allred emphasized that, although his presence in California is unlikely, since this process is a civil case: “he does not have to appear.”

Accusation against Polanski

Her client, with whom she held a press conference, claims that Polanski invited her to dinner in 1973, when she was a minor, and took her to a restaurant where he ordered her two shots of tequila.

She says that she began to feel dizzy and that the famous director took her to his house in Beverly Canyon, an exclusive neighborhood in Los Angeles, where he forced her to have sex. “She told him, ‘Please don’t do this,’ and he ignored her pleas,” Allred said.

The woman accused the famous filmmaker for the first time in 2017, in a media appearance with Allred in which she identified herself as Robin.

The lawsuit was filed in June 2023 before the US courts.

Polanski faces another trial in France accused of defamation by British actress Charlotte Lewis, who also claims to have been a sexual victim of the director in 1983, when she was 16 years old.

The filmmaker of award-winning films The Pianist, Chinatown y Rosemary’s baby refutes this and other accusations of sexual tone that he has been the subject of during his career.

Samantha Geimer, at the center of the 1977 accusation in the United States, has publicly supported him and even photographed herself next to him last year in a photo she published on her social networks.

FUENTE: AFP