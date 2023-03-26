Tried out AI art: Create impressive works with Midjourney

Who is behind Midjourney?



Version 5 increases realism

Get started with Midjourney

How much does mid-journey cost?

Working with prompts

Use parameters and upscalers

Conclusion



Nowadays you hardly have to be able to do anything to create impressive images – thanks, KI! The capabilities of programs like Midjourney are impressive and are now accessible to everyone: anyone can use the tool to translate their imagination into images. You don’t need more than a browser and a few good ideas.

It doesn’t matter whether it’s brightly colored illustrations, dystopian cyberpunk comics or lush green landscape photos: everything can be created by entering text – there are hardly any limits to your imagination. Midjourney creates amazing high-quality images from vague or detailed descriptions. The numerous details can appear very coherent, but sometimes unintentionally surreal or disturbing. Using it is quite easy once you have cleared the first hurdles.

Midjourney has generated a lot of hype, which the current version 5 is fueling properly. Regardless, Midjourney is just a really good tool that can deliver professional results. So it’s no wonder that print media, for example, often print Midjourney’s works – c’t does the same thing too. Last summer, the British Economist even put a work by Midjourney on the cover, which in turn made headlines, criticism and a lot of attention. Midjourney sees itself as a tool for creative people – and not as their competitor.