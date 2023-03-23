Trips to France: Algeria Ferries schedules new crossings for April 2023

The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, has ordered airlines and shipping companies to lower the prices of travel tickets during this month of Ramadan 2023. Without further ado, the two passenger transport companies have announced the application of these promotions.

This is the case of Algeria ferries which recently announced the opening of sales for its summer program after several weeks of waiting. But that i comes back with a new press release to announce the addition of new sea crossings to its program.

Ramadan 2023: Algeria Ferries adds new crossings for April 2023

Indeed, in a new press release published on Thursday, March 23, 2023, Algeria ferries announces the establishment of new crossings for travelers to and from France. These new crossings concern the program for next April.

In its press release, Algeria ferries informs that the addition of these new crossings comes within the framework of the application of promotions, special Ramadan 2023, ordered by the Head of State. Thus, these new trips are scheduled for:

From the port of Algiers to Marseille: departure scheduled for April 9, 2023 at 4 p.m.;

From Marseille to Algiers: the crossing is scheduled for April 10, 2023 at 4 p.m. as well.

Additional flights during the month of April pic.twitter.com/sDiu4TcipF — Algeria Ferries (@ENTMV_Ferries) March 23, 2023

Algeria Ferries announces special Ramadan 2023 promotions

The Algerians of France will be spoiled this year. Indeed, for the month of Ramadan 2023, Algeria ferries is promoting its travel tickets from France. It thus offers promotions of up to 50%, in accordance with the instructions of the President of the Republic.

Algérie Ferries invites its passengers wishing to take advantage of its promotions to book their tickets at its agencies in France. In particular those established in Lille, Lyon and Marseille.

