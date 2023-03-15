Tron: Identity releases for Switch and PC next month

Bithell Games has now finally set a date for the Tron: Identity premiere. The game releases on April 11th for PC and Switch, and with that in mind, we’ve also got a new trailer showing off the story-heavy adventure game.

While you can find the new trailer below, all of you wondering what Tron: Identity is all about can read the official description below.

“In a new Grid, forgotten by its creator and left alone to evolve without User intervention, an unprecedented crime has been committed. The Repository stands at the center of this society. In the aftermath of a break-in, the future of this Grid hangs in the balance.

Tron: Identity is a visual novel adventure following Query, a detective program tasked with uncovering the mystery of what was taken and by whom. Finding yourself in a world built on unstable foundations and filled with whispered knowledge, it’s up to you to question suspects and investigate your surroundings to piece together the truth.”