Tropical chick hospitalized in Miami

Cuban YouTuber and influencer Randy Álvarez, better known on social media as Pollito Tropical was hospitalized in Miami.

The news was shared on his Instagram this Friday by the influencer himself but without giving details of the causes which led him to be admitted to the HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

“We’ll continue here soon, I’ll tell you everything but yes I am improving”, he wrote in a publication on that social network for the peace of his followers.

Along with his words he shared a photo of him in the hospital bedconnected to the devices that monitor your vital signs.

Several influencers artists left him in the comments messages wishing you a speedy recoveryamong them Jacob Forever, La Dura, Andy Vázquez, Judith González, Ganas con Canas’ grandparents and many of their followers on the networks.