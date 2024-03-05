Trump and Biden get closer to their respective nominations

WASHINGTON — Both former President Donald Trump and Joe Biden should be much closer today to achieving the nominations of their respective Parties in the numerous primaries on Tuesday, where 16 states participate.

From Alaska, California, Vermont and Virginia to the territory of American Samoa, primaries are held on the so-called Super Tuesday, the biggest voting day of the year without counting the November elections. Hundreds of delegates are at stake, the most in a single day for either party.

Primaries, caucuses, or preference votes are held in Alabama, Arkansas, California, North Carolina, Colorado, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Oklahoma, American Samoa, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia.

While most of the attention goes to the presidential race, there are also lower-level votes: California will choose the candidates who will compete for the Senate seat formerly occupied by Dianne Feinstein. The gubernatorial race in North Carolina will be decided, a state that both parties are fiercely contesting before November. And in Los Angeles, a progressive (socialist) prosecutor is trying to defend his position in a race that could serve as a barometer of the political value of fighting crime.

The spotlight is on Trump and Biden, in a marked difference from the Super Tuesdays of previous years. This time the respective candidacies will be practically decided

Super Tuesday, an electoral catapult

None of them will be able to formally be declared the candidate of their respective parties on Super Tuesday. The earliest date on which one of them could be called the virtual candidate is March 12 for Trump and March 19 for Biden.

“We have to beat Biden; he is the worst president in history,” Trump said Tuesday on the cable morning show Fox & Friends.

Biden responded with a pair of radio interviews aimed at shoring up his support among Black voters, who helped anchor his 2020 coalition.

“If we lose this election, we will go back to Donald Trump,” Biden said on “DeDe in the Morning,” hosted by DeDe McGuire.

Both men have easily defeated internal opponents in the first stage of the primaries and are the favorites in their respective fields, despite polls showing that the vast majority of voters do not want this election to be identical to 2020. A A new poll from the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that a majority of citizens do not believe that either Biden or Trump have the mental capacity necessary to hold office.

“They both failed, in my opinion, in terms of unifying the country,” said Brian Hadley, 66, of Raleigh, North Carolina.

Immigration and economy: main issues for voters

The days leading up to Super Tuesday demonstrated the uniqueness of this year’s campaign. Instead of campaigning in primary states, Biden and Trump held side events on the border with Mexico, each trying to take political advantage of the controversial issue of immigration.

The Supreme Court ruled that former President Donald Trump cannot be excluded from the electoral ballots, despite attempts by several states governed by the extreme left to exclude him due to unproven accusations and even less proven by a court that he incited the assault on the Capitol.

Trump, in one of his campaign speeches before Super Tuesday, mentioned the criminal charges against him and denounced Joe Biden for using the United States judicial system as his best political weapon.

“Fight on your own,” Trump said. “Do not use prosecutors or judges to attack your political rival.”

Biden will deliver his annual State of the Union address on Thursday, and will then campaign in the crucial states of Pennsylvania and Georgia.

Biden, plummeting in all the polls, will try to convince the supposed success of his failed economic policies that have reduced the income of American families by more than $6,000 annually and have brought the high cost of living to a point where the middle class has become impoverished and the poor are barely surviving on their much higher incomes. diminished than just three years ago.

Tens of millions of Americans disapprove of Joe Biden’s management, many who voted for him in 2020 affirm that they will not do so again in 2024. Thousands more have joined the Republican ranks because of the current radical left agenda with which the Biden government carries out its mandate.

Source: AP.