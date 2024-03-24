Trump and Biden win Louisiana primaries after securing their respective nominations

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden and the former president Donald Trump won the primaries Louisiana on Saturday, obtaining more delegates after having secured the candidacies of their respective parties in advance.

Biden also appeared in the Missouri Democratic primary, although results are not expected to be released until next week.

None of the contests caused suspense. Biden and Trump had already defeated their main contenders, but the primaries are closely watched by analysts who want to see voter turnout and signs of penalty votes.

For Biden, some liberals are reflecting their anger over Israel’s war against Hamas following the militia’s Oct. 7 attack.

Trump is the dominant figure of his party and has managed to be nominated three consecutive times by the Republican Party. .

Saturday’s primary election was the first presidential contest held by the Missouri Democratic Party since a new law that took effect in August 2022.

Meanwhile, Louisiana’s primary comes nearly four years after the state postponed voting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

