Trump asks Biden to undergo cognitive testing

Trump boasts about his mental health when Joe Biden makes countless mistakes that have been highlighted serious gaps in his mental capacity, from confusing French President Manuel Macron with the deceased 27 years ago, Francois Mitterrand, to describing the border of Mexico and the United States as the Gaza Strip in the West Bank.

“Joe Biden a cognitive test should be performed. Maybe this way we can find out why he makes such terrible decisions,” the former president published on his Truth Social network.

“I took two and passed them (without errors!). All Presidents, or people who want to become President, must take this exam!” he says.

Biden, 81, underwent an annual checkup on Wednesday and doctors declared him “fit” for office, when in public Biden demonstrates the opposite and has appeared disoriented and not knowing what to say on multiple occasions. The problem of the President’s mental health has been a trend in recent months in all American media, including liberal ones.

Advisors reject “need” for cognitive testing

The White House said Thursday that Biden did not undergo a cognitive test because it was not considered necessary.

However, Joe Biden’s mental health worries 76% of voters in the United States, according to a recent national NBC News poll.

“You pass a cognitive test every day, as you move from one topic to another, understanding the level of detail of these topics,” said White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre, whose job it has become to justify the serious mistakes and mental lapses from his boss.

Trump has highlighted Biden’s verbal errors and his visible extreme slowness in all movements and walking, when in Barack Obama’s government the difference could be described as abysmal compared to his current state.

In a report, special prosecutor Robert Hur, who led the federal investigation into the hundreds of secret and classified documents at various Biden properties, called the president “an old man” with serious memory limitations and revealed that the president could not remember even the date of his son’s death or when he was vice president in the Obama administration.

Special prosecutor Hur estimated that the current tenant of the White House has such a poor memory that he does not even remember What date was he vice president? y When did his son Beau die, who died of cancer in 2015?.

A Trump spokesperson, Karoline Leavitt, reacted with a message on the social network X: “How are we supposed to trust his ability to lead our country if his memory has ‘significant limitations’?!?”

Republicans called the document “deeply troubling.”

Biden’s serious mental lapses

“A man too incapable to be held accountable for mismanagement of classified information certainly not fit for the Oval Office“said the president of the House of Representatives, Republican Mike Johnson.

The White House said it was “satisfied” with the decision not to file charges against Biden, 81, but disagreed “with a series of inaccurate and inappropriate comments in the special counsel’s report.”

Hur was appointed in January 2023 by Attorney General Merrick Garland after hundreds of secret documents were found in a Biden home in Wilmington, Delaware, and in a former office. They date from when he was vice president (2009-2017) in Barack Obama’s government, a power that no vice president of the nation has. That is to say, it is absolutely illegal for a vice president to take any classified official document for his personal file.

The 388-page report claims that Biden had “intentionally withheld and disclosed classified materials” after leaving the vice presidency, long before defeating Trump in 2020.

Hur explained that FBI agents recovered several boxes of documents on military affairs and foreign policy in Afghanistan, among other matters of great relevance and directly related to national security.

