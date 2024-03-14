Trump asks the Florida Justice to dismiss charges over classified documents

MIAMI — Federal Judge Aileen Cannon held this Thursday in the state of Florida a hearing on former US President Donald’s petition Trump to dismiss the charge against him for alleged mishandling of classified documents and attempted obstruction of justice.

Trumpwho will lead the Republicans in the November elections barring any surprises, arrived at the Fort Pierce court in the morning, about 200 km north of Miami (southeast).

The former president’s lawyers (2017-2021) affirm that he had the right to preserve confidential documents when he left the White House for his mansion in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

According to the defense, as president, Trump he could designate documents as personal even after leaving office.

The Prosecutor’s Office affirms, however, that the magnate “did not have permission to possess classified documents at all” and that these files were “presidential, not personal”, so he could not keep them, according to what is stated in a court document.

“Protégé of Biden”

The Department of Justice, whose head was appointed by President Joe Biden, accused Trump, but not the current tenant of the White House in the case of the classified documents that Biden kept for years in different places without proper security.

In a report released in February, special prosecutor Robert Hur concluded that “criminal charges are not warranted in this matter.” But described Biden, 81, as an “old man with a poor memory”.

“My team and I conducted a thorough and independent investigation” and “identified evidence that the President intentionally withheld classified material after the end of his vice presidency when he was a private citizen,” Hur summarized before two House committees.

Biden was Barack Obama’s vice president from 2009 to 2017.

Special prosecutor Robert Hur, during four hours of testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, firmly affirmed the conclusions of his 345-page report in which he questioned the age and mental capacity of the 81-year-old president, but recommended that no charges be brought against him.

“Not guilty”

The 77-year-old former president pleaded not guilty in June to charges of illegally withholding national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct judicial work and making false statements.

The accusation points out that Trump He kept the classified files – which included records from the Pentagon, the federal agency CIA and the National Security Agency (NSA) – without special security at his Mar-a-Lago home and hampered official efforts to recover them.

Trump He also faces federal charges for conspiring in actions to overturn the results of the 2020 elections, in which he lost against the current president, Democrat Joe Biden.

In recent weeks, his legal team has filed several appeals to try to postpone his trials until after the November elections.

The start of the process for the classified documents was scheduled for May 20, but Judge Cannon has already made it clear that she will postpone it, due to the large number of motions to be studied.

The Prosecutor’s Office proposed July 8, a date considered “unrealistic” by the judge.

The legal future of Trump It hangs on a decision by the United States Supreme Court, which will study on April 25 whether the real estate magnate had criminal immunity as former president.

Source: With information from AFP