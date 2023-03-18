Trump claims he will be arrested and calls for protests

Washington DC.- The former President of the United States Donald Trump announced this Saturday on his social network Truth Social that he will be “arrested” next Tuesday and called for protests, before a possible accusation for a bribe paid to a porn actress before the 2016 elections.

Pointing to “leaks” from the Manhattan district attorney’s office, Trump, who is aiming to run for the White House again in 2024, wrote in all capital letters: “The leading Republican candidate and former President of the United States of America will be arrested Tuesday of next week. Protest, Take Back Our Nation!”

The investigation centers on a payment of $130,000 made before the 2016 elections so that Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, would not reveal the relationship she claims she had with Trump years before and which the former president denies.

Prosecutors are considering filing charges against Trump in this case.

If the Manhattan district attorney were to indict Trump, the 76-year-old tycoon would become the first former US president to be charged with a crime.

Trump’s attorney told CNBC Friday night that his client would turn himself in to face criminal charges if indicted by a Manhattan grand jury.

In his Saturday post on Truth Social, Trump referred to “illegal leaks from a corrupt and highly politicized Manhattan district attorney’s office.”