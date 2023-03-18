Trump expects arrest soon: ex-president calls on supporters to protest

Ex-President Donald Trump has called on his supporters in America to take to the streets against his alleged impending arrest on Tuesday. Around two years after a mob he had incited stormed the US Capitol to prevent the transfer of power to Democrat Joe Biden, Trump’s call on his Social Truth network sparked unrest on Saturday.

Much is unclear: an indictment by a jury in Manhattan is expected in the near future. But so far it is not clear when that could be the case. At least one other witness should be heard first. It is also unclear whether this could result in an arrest. In his post, Trump referred to a “leak” at the New York Attorney’s Office.

The judiciary is investigating the payment of hush money to a porn actress

The case, being pushed by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, involves $130,000 in hush money that Trump’s then-attorney Michael Cohen paid to porn actress Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 presidential election. This was apparently intended to prevent Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, from making her affair with Trump public during the election campaign – a violation of transparency requirements. The Republican denies the affair.

A spokesman for Trump said two hours after the post that the ex-president did not know when an arrest was actually imminent. But since he is innocent, he has the right to point out the instrumentalization of the judiciary. Trump has announced that he will run for the White House again in 2024 and has repeatedly claimed that the ruling Democrats wanted to pull him out of the race as a precaution.

More on the subject on Tagesspiegel Plus Why can’t he leave it? Four attempts to explain Trump’s completely illogical candidacy The Historical Guilt of the “Neocons” “Without the Iraq war, Trump would not have become president” Trump comeback despite lies, coup, betrayal Anything sausage in the US?

The fact that powerful allies jumped to his side on Saturday speaks for a targeted campaign by those close to Trump. The Republican speaker of the US House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, called for investigations on Twitter to clarify whether federal funds were used for “politically motivated prosecutions”. Most district attorneys in the United States are elected to office. Bragg belongs to the Democratic Party.

To home page