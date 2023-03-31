Trump faces at least one felony charge

NY.- Former President Donald Trump faces multiple counts of falsifying business records in the indictment brought against him by a New York grand jury, with at least one of them a felony, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. today.

Trump will be arrested and arraigned Tuesday in connection with proceedings over payments made to quell claims he had an extramarital sexual encounter, court officials said, setting the stage for the historic and shocking scene of a former president. forced to stand in front of a judge.

The indictment against him remains sealed and the specific charges are unknown at this time, but the details were confirmed by people who requested anonymity to discuss information that is not yet public.

The streets in front of the courthouse were quiet Friday, compared to previous days. There were no large demonstrations for or against Trump, although tourists stopped to take selfies and there were still large numbers of reporters and police.

When Trump turns himself in, he will basically be booked like anyone else facing charges, with a mugshot, fingerprinting and all the other requirements. But he is not expected to be handcuffed. He will have the protection of the Secret Service and it is almost certain that he will be released the same day.

The former president is expected to fly to New York on Monday and spend the night at Trump Tower before his scheduled appearance on Tuesday, according to two people familiar with his plans who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss Trump’s trip.

Meanwhile, Trump’s legal team prepared his defense and the prosecutor defended the grand jury inquiry that brought the matter to trial. Republican lawmakers, and Trump himself, argue that the whole affair is politically motivated.

“We urge you to refrain from issuing these inflammatory indictments, drop your demand for information, and let the criminal justice process proceed without unlawful political interference,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg wrote to three Republican presidents from House committees in a letter obtained by The Associated Press.

The case is taking the United States to terra incognita on legal issues, as Trump is the first former president in the country’s history to face formal criminal charges. And the political implications could be gigantic before next year’s presidential election. Trump is in his third campaign for the White House and has said the case against him could affect those intentions, even though his campaign is already using him to raise money.

Ranking Republicans are closing ranks around him. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has promised to use congressional oversight to investigate Bragg. Representatives James Comer, Jim Jordan, and Bryan Steil, the committee chairs Bragg addressed in his letter, have asked the district attorney for grand jury testimony, documents, and copies of any communications with the Justice Department. .

Trump’s indictment was announced after a grand jury inquiry into payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to quell allegations that Trump had an extramarital sexual encounter. The indictment has remained sealed, as is customary in New York prior to an indictment.

The investigation focused on payments in the six figures made to pornographic actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. Both allege they had sexual encounters with Trump, who is married, years before he entered politics. He denies having sex with either of them.

Federal prosecutors argue that the payments amounted to illegal aid to the Trump campaign.